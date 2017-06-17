Camille Cosby Calls Opposing Counsel 'Totally Unethical' After Mistrial

Camille Cosby has issued a scathing statement on the sexual assault case against her husband, Bill Cosby, which was declared a mistrial Saturday morning.
Bill Cosby stood aside as a public relations representative read aloud the statement from his wife, who has publicly supported her husband of 53 years after dozens of women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.
Camille Cosby slammed counsel for her husband’s accusers, the media and Judge Steven O’Neill, who presided over the case. She called O’Neill “overly arrogant in collaborating with the district attorney,” whom she described as “exploitatively ambitious.”
Camille went on to express gratitude to “any jurors who tenaciously fought to review the evidence” and her husband’s legal counsel.
“As a very special friend once stated, ‘Truth can be subdued, but not destroyed,’” she said in the statement. Read it in full below:
How do I describe the district attorney? Heinously and exploitatively ambitious. How do I describe the judge? Overtly arrogant in collaborating with the district attorney. How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical. How do I describe many, but not all, general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truth for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life.
Historically, people have challenged injustices. I am grateful to any of the jurors who tenaciously fought to review the evidence; which is the rightful way to make a sound decision. Ultimately, that is a manifestation of justice, based on facts, not lies. As a very special friend once stated, “Truth can be subdued, but not destroyed.”
Moreover, I express humongous gratitude to counselors Brian McMonagle and Angela Agrusa for their hard work. Mr. McMonagle for his passionate and powerful articulations of truths; Ms. Agrusa for her thorough research to bolster Counsel McMonagle; to Mr. Andrew Wyatt for his unequivocal skills in public relations; to our team, who worked diligently and intelligently; to our staffs for their continuous commitment to our family and me, and to our children, grandchildren, and other family who loves us, and to our dear friends and supporters who never gave up on us, despite it all.
After 52 hours of deliberation, a jury of seven men and five women could not reach a decision in the case brought by Andrea Constand. The 44-year-old accuses Cosby of molesting her after giving her drugs at his home in 2004.
In their defense, lawyers for the comedian focused on pointing out discrepancies in Constand’s story; Cosby himself did not testify in his defense.
If convicted, the comedian might have been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison.
Camille Cosby appeared alongside her husband during the trial on Monday, when she arrived at the Norristown, Pennsylvania, courthouse arm-in-arm with the embattled comedian.
