Camino 84 Is Keeping Disco Alive With His Latest Album 'New Mutant Disco'

Whoever said disco was dead must have never liked it in the first place. The groovy basslines and hip-popping rhythms of disco have remained in the heels of true-to-form disco-lovers since its inception. While it has had its fair share of crests and troughs throughout pop culture history, disco is not only very much alive, but to many of us, it never died in the first place.

Hailing from Boston is disco-devotee Ryan Lucht, 23, who goes by the artist moniker Camino 84. An avid crate-digger, Lucht fell in love with disco through the all-mighty crackle of vinyl. In 2014, he began his musical odyssey, lugging his funkiest records to hip hop cyphers, raves, hipster bars, and house parties to share his choice selections with fellow music connoisseurs. After years of playing his hand-picked repertoire of rare, unearthed tunes for the underground dance club scene of Boston, he began crafting his own original tracks, as is the natural progression.

The outcome is a sound that does not redefine disco but rather bolsters it as he blends the classic sensibilities that make the genre iconic with his own unique style. His latest album New Mutant Disco plays with the constructs of mood and tone creating a sound that is driving and forceful as well as dreamy and lyrical. In addition to disco, Lucht also incorporates elements of the late ‘70s NYC dance punk scene, adding a dark cloak to disco’s often glittery vibe.