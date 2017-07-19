Camp Counselor: 7 Reasons Why it's an Ideal Job for your Teen

The summer is a magical time for young adults – if they have something fun to occupy their time put a little change in their pockets. Becoming a counselor at camp is a great seasonal occupation for high schoolers or college kids. They can be out in the beautiful sunshine playing with happy kids and working as part of a team with fellow counselors to create a truly amazing experience for younger kids.

It is challenging in ways that help your teen or college kid develop as person, care for someone else’s child and help to instill good values.

A camp job can be priceless, and there are several types to choose from:

Activity Staff

Business

Counselor

Food services

Grounds and Landscape

Health

Programming

Support Staff

Waterfront

Sometimes counselors take on a variety of roles, or they work their way up to more responsibility from year to year. Here are some great reasons for your high school grad or home-from-college kid to think about taking a job as a counselor:

Becoming a role model is a teachable moment that lasts all summer.Your pre-adult will learn how to be a leader and to work as a team. Camp counselors especially have the opportunity to impact campers because of the amount of time spent with younger kids. Authentic bonds form around all of the activities: at the high dive at the pool, at the top of the zip line, tubing on the river, or in the cabin late at night when homesickness sets in.

Your teen will see what he or she is really made of. When someone is on the cusp of adulthood, working with kids can be a defining moment. There will be some fear, some disagreements, some tough challenges that build character.

Power down and power up! The experience of unplugging from the devices is a pretty big one these days. Letting go of video games and instead singing songs by a fire is surrounding oneself with the beauty of the great outdoors, and it only helps disconnect from devices and reconnect with nature and other people.

Boost the resume. Former camp counselors are great communicators, life-long learners, leaders, team players, and quick thinkers. They have to pay attention, relay skills and do it all safely with a positive attitude. You’d hire someone with all those traits too!

Bonding big time with both the campers and the fellow counselors and staff will have a lifetime of positive impact. It’s no accident that kids get fired up about going, and many counselors maintain their friendships long after they have moved on.