The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway on Oxygen has brought a renewed focus to the case with true crime viewers - AKA “armchair detectives” - tuning in, looking for clues and hoping for answers to this high profile mystery. After conducting a sting operation using an informant named Gabriel and a bizarre character who steals from Gabriel and has abused drugs, John Ludwick, a friend of prime suspect Joran van Der Sloot (serving a sentence for the murder of Stephany Flores Ramírez ), investigators await DNA testing of bone fragments found. If results show they are a match to Holloway, then Oxygen, which has just become a "full-time true crime network" will have massively elevated its profile since the days of Bad Girls’ Club http://www.oxygen.com/bad-girls-club.

A representative for Oxygen confirms about the Holloway series: “This was very much a real time investigation and it all plays out in the series. The bone fragments that were found are being tested in a lab now and they’’re working with mitochondrial DNA, which is a different process than working with nuclear DNA (it takes longer to obtain results). What is confirmed right now is that these bone fragments are human and come from a Caucasian of European descent.”

The following article contains more information about mitochondrial DNA testing: http://www.oxygen.com/the-disappearance-of-natalee-holloway/blogs/meet-the-forensic-scientist-whos-helping-in-the-search

This Saturday, September 23rd, the network begins investigating another mystery, The Disappearance of Maura Murray. The six-part series offers new insight into the case and the expertise of New York-based investigative journalist Maggie Freleng. Freleng felt a personal connection to Murray as a young woman and also because they both attended the same college, University of Massachusetts.

Many listeners of the podcast Missing Maura Murray feel that the investigation has come to a standstill and are eager to see how Oxygen sheds new light upon the case. Murray disappeared after depleting her bank account, purchasing alcohol and hitting the road. When she crashed her car, bystanders went to get her help. In that fleeting interim when they reportedly weren’t watching, Murray vanished.

Will Oxygen bring closure to either of these cases? The network’s Holloway series has garnered many news stories and made significant headway with regard to Natalee’s disappearance. All we can do at present is await the results of the mitochondrial DNA testing. With The Disappearance of Maura Murray, one can’t help but echo the sentiments of “gratefulgirl55” on Reddit, the popular online social news aggregator where many amateur sleuths weigh in:

If nothing else, I think the series will keep attention to the case. No matter what theories or evidence is presented, I'm hopeful it will inspire the right person to come forward with information. The Tara Grinsted case was solved after 10 years, mostly because of the spotlight created by a podcast. I pray this happens in Maura's case!