Can Affluence Save the Environment?

Environmental degradation and affluence are two concepts that seemingly go hand-in-hand. From carbon dioxide emissions to fertilizer runoff, deforestation to ecological endangerment, the message seems simple: wealth is bad for the environment. However, what if this is not the case? What if wealth, disparaged all along, was the driving force behind the sustenance and regeneration of the environment, and what if poverty was the actual agent of damage? There is no doubt that the activities of affluent humans have a negative impact on the environment, but there is also no doubt that poverty is responsible for significant harm. Poverty causes a vicious cycle of environmental exploitation, whereas affluence gives rise to superior infrastructure and innovation, propelling efforts to protect the environment. Overall, affluence exerts a positive impact on the global environment, playing a key role in preventing and alleviating human-inflicted environmental damage.

The Collins English Dictionary defines affluence as “the state of having a lot of money or a high standard of living”. Conversely, poverty is “the state of being extremely poor”, according to the Oxford Dictionaries. It is important to note that both words are sometimes defined as states of having differing quantities of material possessions, but in this context, affluence and poverty will only be defined as the abundance or paucity of money. Another aspect of quantifying the impact of poverty and affluence on the environment is the examination of developed and developing nations. The United Nations classifies countries into three divisions: those with developed economies, developing economies, and economies in transition. These definitions are based on a variety of economic indicators; however, developed countries are generally nations with highly progressed economies and an abundance of technological infrastructure, whereas developing countries are nations who have little industrialization and are low on the human development index ("Difference Between Developed Countries and Developing Countries"). The following analysis will only examine developed or rich and developing or poor countries, since, though affluence and poverty are complex, examining these topics as binary conditions will simplify and clarify the following arguments.

Initially, it may seem that affluence has a disproportionately large impact on the environment. After all, the logical assumption is that increased wealth begets consumption of all kinds, and one has only to glance at any rich celebrity’s Instagram account to verify this claim. However, this assumption does not only extend to the richest of the rich. The USA is considered a very wealthy nation, comprising six times its fair share of the global GDP (Blair). American house sizes reflect this abundance. In the past half century, properties have nearly tripled in size (Johnson), making room to accommodate an average of 300,000 possessions each, ranging from pens to paintings, socks to silverware (MacVean). While consumption in rich countries is ballooning, that of poor countries remains at a standstill. As a result, the richest 20% of the global population use 86% of the world’s goods, while the poorest 20% are responsible for only 1.3% of global consumption expenditures ("Social & Economic Injustice"). Many point to the “paradox of affluence” to explain this phenomenon; those who already have plenty of possessions feel the urge to amass even more to gain equivalent increases in satisfaction. Others cite our primal need to “keep up with the Joneses” as an instigator for our runaway consumption. Regardless of the cause, the effects seem to be the same: affluence begets consumption.

However, when examined in detail, this view that affluence necessarily injures the environment omits some important considerations. Chief among them is that affluence gives rise to better physical and institutional infrastructure that contribute positively to the environment in other ways. Predictably, the governmental expenditures of affluent countries comprise a much larger proportion of their GDP than do those of poorer countries ("General Government Final Consumption Expenditure"). This government spending is channeled towards, among other things, education, scientific research, public transit, the maintenance of water systems, and responsible government. In a nation where there is adherence to scientific discovery, dissemination of the truth, and social investment, these factors come together to benefit the environment. Infrastructure that plays a key role in our daily lives also affects the environment in unimaginably significant ways. We live in homes built from government-regulated materials to prevent the poisoning of inhabitants, both human and otherwise. The water we drink is treated before and after it reaches us to halt the spread of communicable disease, and the food we eat is inspected for traces of toxic pesticides that harm vital ecological links in our food chain. Many of us commute via public transportation, which is responsible for keeping tens of thousands of vehicles off the road, reducing both traffic emissions and traffic fatalities. If we go to school, we are educated about the impact we have on the environment, and conversely, the impact the environment has on us, and when we begin working, we can choose careers in fields such as science or policy, that allow us to directly impact the environment for the better. Some may argue that the extent to which infrastructure positively impacts the environment varies vastly from country to country, depending on differing values and ideologies. However, to a large degree, the definition of a “developed country” is based on the quality of its essential infrastructure, infrastructure that is mostly uniform in its impact on the environment regardless of location. The extensive and advanced infrastructure of wealthy countries is thus one of the greatest reasons that they have a positive impact on the environment.

While it is true that wealthy people own more material goods, this does not necessarily mean that they inflict more environmental damage to obtain these goods. Infrastructure is not only an end in itself, but also a means for innovation, creating processes to produce goods more efficiently, with minimal environmental impact. Better education and higher living standards enable developments in complementary factors to innovation, namely human capital. Coupled with higher spending on research and development (3% of the GDP for rich countries, versus only 0.5% for poor ones), this results in the most innovative countries being developed ones (Maloney). The technological advances of affluent countries are nothing to scoff at. Stephen Budiansky, in his article for Nature Magazine, claims that advances in farming technologies have reduced American per capita cropland use by 50%. This is even as consumer incomes have nearly tripled and nutritional quality has skyrocketed, and the amount of land used per capita in the USA is comparable to the amount used by some of the poorest nations in the world. Advancements in water treatment mean that companies such as Oasys, in Cambridge Mass., can now desalinate saltwater using 90% less energy than traditional reverse osmosis processes, a useful tool for when the world’s demand for water will increase by 40% in the next few years (Shankleman). Globally, a quarter of power production stems from renewable sources, but in Canada, a developed country, two thirds of the electricity produced comes from renewable technologies (Rabson). These processes are only part of a much larger whole. Through the development and implementation of new processes, enabled by the wealth of the developed world, affluence-driven consumption is more than offset by these technologies.

Affluence fuelled consumption is far from the only factor behind environmental destruction. The pollution of poverty is another cause of environmental degradation. The OECD defines the pollution of poverty as the spectrum of environmental issues resulting from lack of development, rather than the process of developing. This phenomenon can be described as a vicious cycle. Poorer countries are perpetually caught between two bad options: trying to meet some of the basic needs of its citizens, or taking action to protect the environment in the long term. These countries inevitably choose the former, but contrary to expectations, damage to the environment often has immediate ramifications for the health and well-being of residents and their surroundings. These include killer smog from wood stoves, improper treatment of pathogenic sewage, and severe soil erosion, which not only leads to ecological endangerment, but also to future reduced crop yields. These consequences greatly burden the economy, making the country even poorer as a result, and thus beginning the vicious cycle anew. These effects are not just theoretical; they are evident in many countries around the globe. The proof lies in the statistics. The Yale Environmental Performance Index ranks countries according to their performance on the conservation of human health and ecosystems. Of the fifty lowest ranked countries in 2016, not a single one is developed; however, all but one of the thirty top ranked countries are. These rankings are attributable to many aspects of pollution, one of which is the emissions of poor countries. By 2004, the carbon dioxide emissions of production processes in developing countries had exceeded those of developed countries. Certainly, this is an unfair comparison, due to developed nations having outsourced most of their “dirty” industries to developing nations, but carbon dioxide emissions from goods and services consumed by the developing world had still outstripped those of the developed world by 2009 (Peters et al.). The case can still be made that the developed world is emitting more per capita since there are fewer countries and habitants within them, but the emissions of developing countries are sharply increasing while those of developed countries have stayed nearly constant. Despite this evidence, many sources will still argue that affluent countries are much worse for the environment than poor countries; however, one look at the periods of time examined by these sources shows that they are simply out of date. For example, science correspondent James Randerson, in his 2008 piece for The Guardian, argues that rich countries owe poor ones a massive debt for damage done to the environment, but the data used to substantiate his claim spans the period between 1961 and 2000. Much has changed since then and the current statistics, for example, those by Peters et al., point to the fact that poor countries are, in some respects, polluting just as much, or even more than their rich counterparts.