Can an intelligent Democratic woman who happens to be transgender defeat Virginia District 13’s Republican delegate Bob Marshall?

There is an interesting race for state delegate in Virginia’s District 13. It pits Republican Bob Marshall, a bigoted, homophobic longtime delegate, against a Democrat who is an intelligent young woman who happens to be transgender. I recently met Danica Roem at a fundraiser and was incredibly impressed with her knowledge of her District, Virginia government, and commitment to the people she grew up with and hopes to serve.

A recent Mother Jones column by Ashley Dejean described Virginia Delegate Bob Marshall this way, “Marshall, a delegate since 1992, was the author of the amendment that enshrined discrimination into the state’s constitution in 2006, by defining marriage as being between one man and one woman. And when he ran, unsuccessfully, for US Congress in 2014, he was described by the Atlantic as “basically the culture war’s four-star general”—a profile he continues to live up to. In January, he introduced what LGBT advocates described as one of the most dangerous bathroom bills in the country; the proposed legislation would have mimicked other bathroom bills across in country in forcing people to use the bathroom corresponding to their sex assigned at birth, but it also went a step further, requiring schools to out students to their parents within 24 hours if they asked “to be recognized or treated as the opposite sex.” When far-right conservatives held a news conference calling on GOP leadership to hold an up or down vote on the matter, a transgender man asked where they thought he should go to the bathroom. “Not here,” Marshall responded.” It turns out this proposal had crossed a line even for the very right leaning Virginia Republicans and they killed the bill.

The chance of defeating Marshall appeals to people well beyond his District or the LGBTQ+ community. But it is the voters in the District who have the chance to do it. Many Republicans in Prince William County and Manassas who Marshall represents are saying privately they are often embarrassed by what he says and does. This year they have the opportunity to prove with their votes they are ready for change. They can show Prince William County and Manassas have grown and no longer believe the hate Bob Marshall continues to spew.

Danica Roem, the Democrat, is a lifelong resident of Prince William County. She knows the local issues backwards and forwards having been a reporter for the Prince William Times covering them for nine years. She understands one of the major issues of the county is transportation having reported on all the issues from I-66 to routes 15,28,29,55, and 234 as well as the Bi-County Parkway. She has committed to focus on finally getting Route 28 fixed. She also understands what it would mean to Manassas if the VRE is extended. If downtown office space in Manassas would be rented, and Innovation Park built up. These are all issues Bob Marshall hasn’t dealt with instead becoming the ‘poster boy’ for all homophobic Virginians while neglecting the real day-to-day needs of the people of Prince William County.

Danica is a step-mom and understands education issues and what it means to help bring up a family in Prince William County. She supports higher pay for teachers because she wants every child to have a qualified, caring teacher in their classroom and knows to make that happen Virginia needs to be able to attract those teachers and keep them in the state and the classrooms of Prince William County.

Danica is transgender but that isn’t the reason to elect her. It is a part of her life that has made her more open to all people and given her more of an insight than some of us may have into how people who others may see as ‘different’ must cope and relate to their community. That knowledge has made her a stronger person and a strong supporter of the Dream Act, civil rights, disability rights, LGBTQ+ equality, women’s rights and what it would mean to guarantee workers a livable minimum wage, and affordable and accessible healthcare.