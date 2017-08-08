Can Blockchain Help Improve the Remittance Issues in Africa?

With relatively underdeveloped remittance market in Africa, Blockchain companies that operate money remittance space will find great opportunity in the country.

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Since formal market for money transfers in Africa is still young and faces same challenges with emerging markets like uncertainty in volume of remittances, limited competition, higher transfer costs and a lack of technological innovations fintech startups will find a minefield of opportunities there.

Such is the issue that Ethereum-based project, Bolenum, wants to address.

Remittance figures in Africa

Currently, South Africa is the largest sender of remittance in Africa and also the most expensive to send remittances from. Nigeria, on the other hand, is the biggest remittances receiver amounting to over $21 billion per annum, a significant increase from $2.3 billion in 2004 to $17.9 billion in 2007.

Meanwhile, according to a report by the World Bank in 2015, in terms of total volume of remittance received, Morocco is on the top of the list with over $6 billion, followed by Algeria with $5.4 billion and Egypt with $3.6 billion. Other countries included were Sudan ($3.2 billion), Kenya ($1.8 Billion), Senegal ($1.2 billion), South Africa ($1.0 billion) and Uganda ($0.8 billion). Despite the high number of remittances, senders often struggle with the expensive fees.

Africa Research Online

Blockchain as a solution

Bolenum is a startup that aims to make it easier for Africans to access cryptocurrency markets worldwide. The company will provide cryptocurrency services and financial services in the region and one of the most important features of its platform will be to facilitate sending, receiving, and exchange of money – including both cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies.

For that, Bolenum will create an exchange, a wallet, and a digital token for these purposes.

With less than a week left on its initial coin offering (ICO), the company is targeting its cryptocurrency and financial services at four African countries which include South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, and Ghana, which account for over 350 million people combined.

Remittance challenges in Africa

Remittance market remains to be relatively new in Africa.

African Migration Project's (AMP) survey revealed that intra-regional and domestic remittances are still sent via informal channels like busses and taxi. It also found out that a large share of remittances from outside Africa are channeled through a few large international money transfer agencies which have exclusive partnership with African banks and post offices, and lastly the rapid adoption of innovative mobile money transfer and branchless banking technologies is transforming the landscape for remittance and broader financial services in Africa.

Currently, the African remittance market is dominated by the known global and regional remittance service providers, banks and mobile telecommunication operators. These companies enjoy the vast opportunities of remittance business in Africa: VISA, Paytoo, Western Union/MoneyGram, Dahabshiil, The Chaka Group Money Express, Safaricom MPESA, Zoona, Mama Money WorldRemit, Ria Financials, Orange Group’s Orange Money, MTN Mobile Money and Airtel Money collaboration, Equity Bank (Kenya), M-Shwari (Kenya), MSF Africa, Homesend and Transfer-to.

ApplePay, Amazon, Google Wallet of Alphabet were the other players offering mobile money transfers and also digital wallets from Android Pay, Samsung Pay and Alipay.