Can Cannabis Help With Health Issues During Pregnancy?

Cannabis use has been debated in the public opinion for over a century now. Despite the fact that the ups and downs marijuana has gone through, today such states as Alaska, Oregon, Colorado, and Washington among others have decided to legalize the herb’s use for recreational purposes while more than 25 others are legalizing it for medical use. According to research findings by Pew Research Center, there has been a rapid shift in the attitude in public opinion about cannabis. That is why there is immense support for marijuana legalization in many of the states. According to their research conducted in 2015, a majority of Americans, actually 53% support legalization of pot as compared to 44% who oppose its legalization.

Despite the opposition cannabis has gone through for many years, it is now touted that the drug can help with some ailments and health issues. Believe it or not, today many pregnant women are turning to marijuana to cure some health issues during pregnancy. This is according to a Metro report. Some of the health issues many pregnant women are concerned about include;

Morning sickness

Many women have been reported arguing that marijuana is a better option compared to prescription medication in treating morning sickness. While some pregnant women continue using this drug for fun, some are forced into it simply because of the terrible pain and morning sickness.

Many consider this as an alternative to the common painkillers that have otherwise proven unsafe during pregnancy. With limited options to deal with the nauseating pain for the entire pregnancy period, most of the women turn to marijuana to get rid of the debilitating morning sickness.

According to a research study carried out in 2014 and published in the Hawaii Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Marijuana is very effective in pain management hence the reason many pregnant women turn to it to suppress the morning sickness and pain. According to the research, some respondents indicated a reduction in pain and anxiety after using the drug.

Depression and anxiety

A number of pregnant women are reported to experience mood swings and chronic stress among other symptoms of depression. According to scientists at the University of Buffalo’s Research Institute on Addictions, the brain has the similar chemical makeup to that of cannabis, endocannabinoids.

According to the scientists, chronic stress may lead to reduced production of this chemical makeup by the brain leading to depression-like behavior. For this reason, the scientists argue that the components of marijuana may thus be useful in reducing cases of depression and chronic stress in pregnant women and all other people in general by restoring the normal levels and function.

The chemical compound produced in the brain similar to that found in cannabis affects motor control, emotions, behaviors, and cognition. From this point of view, the researchers indicate a crucial health benefit of cannabis.

Lack of appetite, nausea, and vomiting

These are common health conditions that affect pregnant women. Though the medical use of cannabis remains controversial in many states, in the US, FDA has approved medications containing synthetic THC such as dronabinol and nabilone which are prescribed as appetite stimulants for people without appetite such as the pregnant women. The medications are also used in the treatment of several other conditions like chemotherapy related nausea and vomiting.

Pregnancy-associated risks of marijuana

While there seem to be quite many medical benefits of cannabis, should it be assumed that this drug is all safe and good for pregnant women? This is a question many people tend to ask. According to Dr. Schmidt, there is a big difference between recreational and medical marijuana. In that sense, any pregnant woman intending to use this drug should first get the doctor’s approval. According to the doctor, it is critical that pregnant women seek other conventional medications for morning sickness and other pregnancy related health issues before trying out marijuana.

American Medical Association has many times suggested that all Marijuana products to be labeled with warnings of possible harm. However, this is yet to be concluded as more research is being carried out to determine whether prenatal cannabis use is responsible for the various health consequences alleged out there such as low birth weight, premature birth, stillbirth, small head circumference and small length among others.

A team of researchers leads by Dr. Shayna Conner performed a systematic review of observational studies comparing the rate of cannabis use and birth outcomes. According to their research findings, there was no statistical correlation between marijuana use and the negative birth outcomes mentioned above.

According to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, it is not recommended to take cannabis during pregnancy. They, however, note that it is still not certain what the specific side effects of marijuana are on pregnancy and the unborn child.

Other studies indicate that unborn children exposed to cannabis indicated signs of late neurological development, attention deficit, poor motor control and weak problem-solving skills as compared to those that are not exposed.

On the other hand, a conflicting study indicates no link between prenatal exposure to marijuana and school performance. This is a clear indication of conflicting research results on whether marijuana is healthy or not.

Most of the research studies carried out on Marijuana have been performed on animals, and for the fact that there isn’t a clear match between human and animal studies, it cannot be concluded from the research results that the findings are authentic.

Conclusion

So far, it is clear that there are many conflicting research findings concerning the use of marijuana during pregnancy. However, it is also clear that not a single research finding has pointed out the harmful effects of marijuana, not even the FDA which has fought so hard to have this herb illegalized. While you might have the urge to use it for various health issues during pregnancy, it is ideal to try some other conventional medication or to seek the advice of your doctor before going ahead to use this controversial herb.