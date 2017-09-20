Can Data Save Us From "Poverty Porn"?

As a filmmaker, I tell stories. As an American filmmaker who travels around the world making films for UN/NGO agencies, I want my stories to be accurate, respectful and responsible.

These are the words I spoke as I stood on the red dot at the opening of my TEDxJNJ talk for Johnson & Johnson on Big Data and Creativity. The theme was something I initially knew very little about. Although I was completely surprised as to why, as a filmmaker and global health advocate, I would be nominated to speak on a topic that seemed so far removed from my work, I quickly learned that it would have incredible potential for my platform on promoting responsible storytelling and narrative justice in the global health and development space.

You see, unlike traditional documentaries that have film festival runs, are broadcast on television or get a theatrical release - and therefore get press reviews, have box office numbers, or get ranked on sites like Rotten Tomato - the types of films I make do not have any formal feedback mechanisms. They are often produced to raise awareness of a particular issue, or as a tool for advocacy campaigns. They are posted usually online for free consumption. If a film gets a lot of likes or retweets, there is an assumption that the film was successful. And because they are made for “humanitarian reasons”, there’s few public criticisms or dialogue about how well the film portrayed the people, place or events it documented

But good intentions should not dismiss content producers from being responsible storytellers.

My approach to my filmmaking inclinations has partly to do with the fact that my journey to becoming a filmmaker was not a typical one. I never went to film school and I honestly never thought of becoming a filmmaker. I got my Masters in Public Health in International Health from Boston University and landed my first job working as a humanitarian worker in Kosovo and Albania during the 1999 war. It was there I witnessed the incredible exploitation of journalists covering the stories of women refugees and I decided I wanted to tell these stories differently and to change the narrative of global health storytelling.

Public Health Watch Stereotypical charity campaign.

I wanted to replace the “flies in the eyes” type news reports and one dimensional storylines of people in the “developing world” (or what is commonly referred to as “poverty porn”) with more multi dimensional characters who value their dignity. But it wasn’t easy. I challenged myself constantly. My African artist friends would say to me, “we love that you’re here, but why is it when you come to Africa, you only show the bad parts of it?” I replied, “you’re right, but I make films for UN/NGO agencies, so how can I, for example, make a film about obstetric fistula without showing the incredible hardship women with this childbearing injury go through? How can I make a film about the impact of war on young people, without telling the story of their family members being massacred? What’s the alternative? Making films about poor people smiling?”

So I built a decade long career challenging myself and this narrative by making advocacy films (on obstetric fistula, unsafe abortions, impact of war on young people, AIDS orphans, climate change, and more), screening films (I have done screenings at most major global health conferences and many leading universities) and curating festivals (I curated the last three Women Deliver Cinema Corners). I have done keynote presentations and workshops on Narrative Justice and Responsible Storytelling for thousands of high school and college aged students interested in careers in filmmaking and storytelling. I’m currently on a mission to inspire and train a new wave of responsible storytellers through screenings, workshops and partnerships.

Global Health Corps Filmmaker Lisa Russell presenting her Narrative Justice Workshop at the Global Health Corps Training Insitute.

So, what does this have to do with Big Data?

Well, based on all of my experiences, I have a good grasp on what kind of films will resonate with which audiences. I can look at a global health film and know if it will resonate with an audience beyond the global development community. I know what kind of film would appeal to a donor or to a policy maker. And I know what type of film would attract new audiences to a cause. I know that if you’re trying to reach millennials, especially young people of color, a film should be creative, inspiring and not try too hard to sell a message. I know that if you engage socially conscious artists in telling a story, they can help change the narrative of stories focused on charity to evoke pity to one of justice to promote empowerment.

And I can tell you all of these things because I worked very hard at it for the past 10+ years.

But what I can’t do, is prove any of it to anyone.

But maybe Big Data can and maybe Big Data can save us from “poverty porn”?

When I first starting to prepare for pitching the talk I would do for Johnson & Johnson, I googled “big data and storytelling” and “big data and creativity”. What popped up often was how Netflix uses Big Data to make decisions in their programming. They collect and analyze data on their members’ viewer habits. They developed an algorithm so that the data could make personalized recommendations for their viewers.

But what I found more interesting was how they used big data when they decided to go into original programming.

When House of Cards was being shopped around, Netflix analyzed their data and realized that anything with Kevin Spacey tended to do well, anything directed by David Fincher did well, and political dramas also did well. So Netflix was so convinced this would be the perfect program for their viewers, they outbid HBO and Showtime, and instead of piloting the television show, they dropped $100 million dollars to produce 26 episodes at once. It paid off with House of Cards winning all sorts of awards and setting the bar for a web-based television program.

So in developing my TEDx pitch, I thought, if Netflix could use Big Data to revolutionize creative decisions about their television programming, then maybe we in the UN/NGO sector could use Big Data to revolutionize global health storytelling.

And that’s how the idea for my new start up, StoryShifter, was born. An entertainment driven software and data science solution for the social good industry, StoryShifter will house creative content (music, film, poetry, etc) along with “action items” (donate, share, sign a petition, support the artist, support a brand, etc) and will collect data, generate reports for content producers and use an algorithm to make personalized recommendations for viewers. It will be powered by machine learning and data analytics and be highly curated, becoming the “go to” site for entertainment for the social good.

For example, data could tell us what films resonate with which audiences. So if a film promoting girls education in Tanzania for example, is widely seen by a Western audience but Tanzania girls stop watching it in the first few seconds, maybe we need to re-evaluate how those films are portraying them and whether they feel they are being represented appropriately. We could use examples of emotionally exploitative PSAs that generate a lot of donations to critique whether this is practice we in the global health and development community want to continue. We can use them as training tools for the new wave of storytellers interested in blending storytelling and global development. Data could be extremely valuable in giving us a blueprint into the stories we want to tell about ourselves, our work and those we work with.

My hope is that ultimately, StoryShifter will lead to a radical shift in the ways we tell stories.

So that they can become accurate, respectful and responsible.

Lisa Russell, MPH is an Emmy-award winning filmmaker and global health advocate with 10+ years producing films and creative campaigns for UN/NGO agencies. For more information on her work, visit www.lisarussellfilms.com.