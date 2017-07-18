Can Divorce be a Blessing in Disguise?

Divorce is no picnic. The heartbreak, stress, and panic can leave you waking up in a cold sweat (if you can sleep at all), unable to concentrate at work, and feeling like every day is a bad dream.

That’s quite a lot for anyone to handle. Fortunately, in my time as a divorce coach, I have seen a shift in this old-fashioned notion of divorce ruining your life forever. While hard feelings may linger, remember that not all the divorce after-effects are bad. Once the heartbreak subsides, divorce can actually liberate you. Let’s examine how.

Divorce has made you a survivor. And survivors can do anything.

It is commonly said that when it comes to the most stressful events in somebody’s life, divorce is ranked with the death of a loved one. While most of us wouldn’t wish these events on anyone, consider this: because you have made it through one of life’s most stressful events, you are a survivor.

Many of us don’t give ourselves the credit we deserve for having gone through the trauma that is divorce, but think of all the incredible things you accomplished during that time. You navigated the crazy legal labyrinth and did not get lost. You held your head up high even during your most painful, heart-breaking moments. During your most stressful times, although you did not know it, you were performing crisis management, because you no doubt continued to live and work and take care of your children and carried on with grace despite the fact you were going through a mess.

If that isn’t facing your fears and proving you can do anything, I don’t know what is. You demonstrated to yourself that nothing is insurmountable for you as you continue to move on with your life.

Divorce has given you the gift to rediscover who you are.

Many of us tend to view divorce as a loss. The years we spent throwing ourselves into the roles of spouses, making sacrifices for the marriage and the family, and identifying ourselves in that partnership seem to get thrown out the window when the marriage ends. We may struggle with finding a new identify and purpose in our lives.

While this loss seems devastating at first, divorce can actually be the gift you never though you needed. You know have the chance to really know yourself.

As you depart from the chapter in your life where you were somebody else’s spouse, you now have a chance for a kind of introspection that you never had before. Being on your own will gives you the opportunity to examine yourself in a way that is difficult if not impossible when coupled.

What were some of the things in the relationship that you did not like?

What were the things you did not like about yourself during the marriage?

Were there certain parts of your partner’s behavior that you know you could not have in a future partner?

Now that you have the ability to look at the relationship from an outside perspective, you have the gift of better understanding yourself—knowing what things in a relationship cause you stress or anxiety, what makes you angry, and being able to clearly identify non-negotiables so that if you choose to have a future relationship, you can have an awareness that will hopefully prevent the same unhealthy patterns and dynamics that occurred previously.

Second chances in life are rare. Take the one that divorce gives you.

When we feel devastated, wondering if we’ll ever be able to move on after divorce, it is easy to forget that we are actually being given a second chance. It can be difficult to regard divorce as a second chance when we are heart-broken and think the life we knew has been taken away from you, but it’s essential to remember the opportunity it has given you.

Whether you had wanted it or not, divorce allows you a “do-over” with your life. It gives you myriad second chances that you had never imagined possible: to be happy again, to be independent and answer only to yourself, to grow and challenge yourself unlike you ever have, to travel, to understand yourself better, and to define life on your own terms.

It’s not to say that accomplishing these things had you stayed in the marriage would have been impossible, but life after divorce accelerates this opportunity, pulling you out of your comfort zone.

So, even if the divorce grief and anger are still there, remember that a gift hides within them. You are a survivor who can do anything. You now have this incredible power of introspection that can serve as a guide if you let it. And the end of your marriage has given you second chance at life that many others long for but may never receive. Embrace these divorce blessings. The next chapter our your life awaits.