Can Katrina Pierson Save Her #MAGA White House?

WhiteHouse.gov Katrina Pierson and President Trump strike a pose in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C.

It was fate put that Katrina Pierson knew was right long before POTUS forced Reince Preibus to resign last week as White House Chief of Staff. Sure Katrina knows POTUS. Katrina translates candidate Trump every day, even on the muslim ban, during the earliest days of the presidency, when POTUS and Jared apparently never read any of the briefing materials.

Katrina was on point though, of course, in case POTUS needed someone to actually know what was going on in the meeting. Success at the top of the White House comms shop depends sometimes on high horse of public judgement that the people aren’t being deceived or misled or ripped off by the roles, obligations, and promises of a given event’s flow. All must be known, organized, walked through and so on. Nothing can be left to chance.

Katrina is not a government bureaucrat seeking to drone on through talking points. She’s not a calm, stealthy knife fighter in the political sense either. Instead she has the heart of a revolutionary and capable of attacking with quick interruptions that cut her opponents flow a laser. Make it personal on-air with Katrina and you better be prepared for the punditry equivalent of the quick, blinding rage of an atom bomb.

Meritocracy is important to me. During Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Campaign’ for the White House, no campaign spokesperson spoke to more top reporters on-the-record in a given day than Katrina Pierson.

Katrina is the first and only professional spokesperson Trump’s complete #MAGA Agenda. She has translated Trump for millions of viewers and listeners around the world. Katrina is fluid, fearless, disciplined, and fiercer than any imitator in political broadcasting. In 2015, #MAGA was unstoppable not because Trump woke up earlier and meaner than any morning show interviews our nation’s campaign politics had ever seen. After sweeping the early morning shows, Katrina stepped in to take questions about what her boss, the candidate, Donald Trump, the one candidate no one on either side of the party divide took seriously.

Soon the same was true of Katrina Pierson. POTUS often boasts of beating 16 GOP candidates for the primary nomination. This is true, not at all fake news. Trump beat the candidates on the debate state, but the vast majority of direct confrontations between the Trump campaign and their opponents were in dogfight debates and hostile news interviews on every major English-language politics broadcast in America and soon, abroad.

Selfie by Katrina Pierson Katrina Pierson on the campaign trail for Donald Trump’s #MAGA campaign in 2015.

There is no broadcast spokesperson in politics with as much on-the-record breadth of Katrina’s experience as the first and best press secretary of Trump’s #MAGA Nation. This includes thousands of segments on domestic and international television and radio — literally thousands. I’ve come across no new research breaking down broadcast media earned per spokesperson during the 2016 race, but as the former television booker for the Dems, I can tell you ... by the time I left the DNC in May of last year, Katrina was doing more segments per day than the top spokesperson for Clinton, Bernie, and Democratic establishment combined.

Sarah as Mooch’s Good Cop

Sarah Huckabee Sanders does a helluva job from the establishment side of Republican cultural mores and ideologies. POTUS is lucky to have Sarah. Scaramucci is lucky to have Sarah as Press Secretary on his White House communications team. Everyone should be working to make Sarah’s job easier. Clearly, White House Press Secretary is among the toughest job openings in 2017. The podium will surely be open again at some point during the 45th presidency.

Meanwhile, it would behoove Mooch to establish a pipeline for transitioning all of the administration’s officials authorized to give on-the-record comment to reporters. White House and eventually, government agencies, must communicate their every accomplishment to American taxpayers. It annoyed even the best staffers in Obama’s White House to be reminded who they actually worked for ... i.e. me, you, the people.

The fastest melting snowflake in #MAGA America is a longtime Beltway Bureaucrat confronted with simple, direct questions seeking to understand their value add to taxpayers who get taxed to pay for the bloated mess of snake oil advocates paid to undermine the accountability that keeps Washington bloated and worthless, but most importantly insulated from real change through public scrutiny.

Katrina Will Actually ‘Drain The Swamp’

Mooch understands ‘moving targets’ and ‘the cost versus value’ of work. Like when you ask a Beltway bureaucrat to answer a simple question tax payers deserve to have answered, “What is your personal value add to your team/department/agency/America?” or “How do justify your annual salary and benefits as line items in next year’s budget?” or more simply put “WTF does America pay you for?”

#MAGA Fan Photo Katrina Pierson delivers remarks to a packed campaign event in Colorado. At the time Katrina was serving as National Press Secretary for the #MAGA campaign that eventually won the election.

The truth is government jobs are so safe at the career-level, success means never getting fired. At the agency-level, an ideal career in public service seems to go something like this: Get hired. Take no risks. Work less every year. Change nothing. Retire early. Thanks, Taxpayers.

This is a dynamic #MAGA Nation thought it could drain away quickly from the Washington Swamp. Instead the opposite is happening. In the first year of Trump’s Beltway, Katrina Pierson sits on the sidelines; the GOP’s donor class A-List thrives as the single greatest beneficiaries so far the #MAGA White House; the Swamp will only get Swampier; and POTUS looks older, more-beaten and more-miserable with each passing day.

The Audacity of Reince ... Also, the Blindness

With Reince’s ousting last week, the seriously formidable elephant in the Oval, blocking Katrina’s ascension the #MAGA White House she’d won for Donald Trump by squaring off on-air with any and all challengers #MAGA’s original and still undefeated political pit fighting champion of the cable news universe, Katrina Pierson.

How the GOP’s most-visionary leaders, builders from scratch of a national machine that really never stopped beating the hell out Democrat opponents in election campaigns ... how someone like Reince Preibus and others, continue to underestimate the unbreakable Katrina Pierson is beyond me. Pound for pound, Katrina has done more fatal damage to the political ability of Donald Trump’s opponents than anyone else in the #MAGA orbit. Yet still Katrina sits on the sidelines, patient and loyal to the president, watching the swamp and learning it’s secrets, and still doing loads of political television.

When she’s great they say she’s crazy, or trashy, or bitchy; others will compare her to Nazis, ISIS, and MS-13. Like Senior Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka, Karina has a reputation for tormenting her adversaries during overly-long, awkward, belittling live TV news segments on every major cable channel. Sadly, while men like Gorka and Stephen Millar are admired by POTUS & others for standing up to broadcast antagonists, Katrina’s toughness as an admirable quality in a woman in media is barely celebrated at all. It certainly wasn’t celebrated on the afternoon the infamous Access Hollywood tapes were released to a horrified public. Top power brokers of the GOP establishment said Trump should drop out of the race. The candidates closest female relatives insisted that he apologize. Instead, Trump sent Katrina out to deal with Megyn Kelly.

Screenshot From YouTube Katrina Pierson sits with Megyn Kelly for pretty much the most-impossible live TV news segment booked for an official of any campaign during the 2016 election.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Katrina Pierson experience a different universe of depravity and wickedness every time they put themselves out there for President Trump. Sarah has handled her adversaries so far with a firm patience and unshakable consistency that must be exhausting. As I wrote last week of the rising millennial stars of Fox News primetime: the public reacts differently to women in media than it does to the men. Adversity is the name of the game. Like the #MAGA movement itself, Katrina thrives on adversity and escalation.

Katrina as Weekend Press Secretary...

Trump should consider making Katrina his Weekend Press Secretary. It’s clear the briefing room’s podium needs it’s own pipeline during this presidency. Sarah Huckabee Sanders could certainly benefit from having her weekends off. It will help her endure in the role that burns so many out before moving them painfully on a lifetime of much lesser jobs that pay much bigger wages.

...like Abby Huntsman on Fox & Friends Weekends

One way to explain Katrina’s return to #MAGA World’s orbit is through the relationship Fox & Friends’ host Ainsley Earnhardt has with her weekend colleague Abby Huntsman. Ainsley sits in the center seat of the curvy couch every weekday morning (alongside Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy) on Fox & Friends. Abby Huntsman occupies the same middle seat on the curvy couch on Fox & Friends Weekends.

Both women are empowered this way. If Ainsley gets sick, the most-powerful political and news broadcast in American presidential history continues anyway in the familiar Abby’s style and workflow. Bottom line: after seven months of near-misses and outright collapses of every attempt to secure a pillar of Trump’s presidential agenda, #MAGA nation is finally tired of losing. Of course, all sides will blame Preibus for a time, in fashionable blogs and articles. If the personnel meltdown in the peoples’ White House is a problem, tell digital to unblock Katrina.