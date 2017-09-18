Can Love and Anger Co-Exist in a Relationship?

Anger... I love when it rears its ugly head.

We all have it.

We all have something that will arouse anger, something that will trigger us when somebody says something.

You might be having a discussion with your girlfriend or boyfriend.

They say something.

Anger comes and rears its ugly head.

You react.

You react in a way and, if you were rational or if you actually thought it through, you would have probably reacted differently.

But we all have anger.

See, words are just words most of the time, as long as they're not ripping somebody apart.

But the minute you hit below the belt (which my mother constantly did constantly when I was a kid), it starts to trigger, a verbal fight in you. And then you put on your word-gloves and beat each other up.

You're allowed to have a reaction when you're angry.

It's human nature. It's understandable.

So in order to have a great relationship, you never should hold someone's words of anger against them and throw it back at them.

Don't go and quote them seven months later about an word that was said when they were angry, but was then never again repeated.

That’s not what mature, evolved people do.

Instead, then next time you’re angry, do this...

The best thing to do when angry is to take a deep breath.

Once you spit out the initial I hate them text (because it usually comes via text, since we don't even pick up the phone anymore because it's much easier to type angry words on a screen).

It's good to take a break, a little time out.

So you tell each other, we're just going to take a time out for a little while.

A little while could be anything from 10 minutes to a day. However long “a little while is” in your definition of little whiles.

You need to take a time out in order to really figure out what you need to say to that person when calm.

What I like to do when I'm angry is to allow the feeling to run through me.

I don't run away from the feeling of being angry.

It's not healthy.

I don't suppress it, because if I suppress it, then it turns into stomach pains, heart palpitations, and an all over anxiety that I can feel throughout my entire body. And that's something I don't like to experience at all.

I let the anger run through me and I start writing things down. Journaling is great when angry. I edit all of it out. I dictate it. I use Copytalk, which is my dictation service (and if you don’t mind a little plug for Copytalk - tell them David Wygant sent you if you want to join. It's a great service if you really like to dictate a lot of things, and it's relatively inexpensive).

You need to see things clearly before you react

I like to write it down, I like to reread it.

Then I like to add to it. If I'm writing something that is formulating my feelings after being angry, I tend to look at every angle.

And it's amazing, because the more I write, the more I clearly see what is happening in front of me. The more I clearly see what I need to do, how I'm truly feeling, and how I need to calmly speak to the person that I'm angry at.

Whenever you go and attack somebody with anger words and expect to have a calm conversation, you're just going to get anger back at you.

And the calm conversation is going to end. They're going to stop listening. It's just a natural reaction to people. They're not going to listen, they're not going to want to listen, and they're not going to know how to listen. So, I'll write my anger down. I'll formulate it.

Worst case scenario, I can even walk in with that piece of paper and read right off of it.

And I'll speak really calmly to that person. Because I process things.

Because I like to take the anger deeper.

I like to see whether it might ruin the relationship, whether it will give us a relationship pattern that is no longer a loving relationship pattern, and one of a fighting relationship pattern. And when I speak, I want to make sure that I'm heard. If I speak calmly to somebody, even after I spent a day or two processing the anger, I know that they will be receptive and they will listen to me.

By listening to me, we'll be able to really come to a decision. Sometimes, when I take the anger even deeper, I realize that there's a relationship pattern that's going on that may turn into a really screwed up pattern in the future. So, anger is great... as long as you spend time working through that anger.