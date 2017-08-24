Can Paris get any more popular?

Despite past acts of terrorism visitors continue to flock to Paris

Ask any traveler what the world's most beautiful city is, and surely many will mention Paris. The City of Light has never been a tough sell. Taking walks along the Seine; visiting the Louvre; meandering coffee shops and bars in a spellbinding locale with the grand dame Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

Although recent acts of violence have struck in parts of Europe including Paris, the traveler's memory is short.

This year 16.4 million lucky visitors have set foot in the French capital creating a ten year high. Over 16 million visitors in six months is an astonishing number of tourists visiting the iconic city.

Although not forgotten, the Islamic attack of November 2015 which killed 130 people was a low point for the grand metropolis. Thankfully, such horrific and cowardly acts of violence will not stop people from traveling the world.

After the recent Barcelona attack; Paris might see even more visitors.

Tourism numbers are looming larger than ever in 2017 with hotel visits up almost 13%. According to the Paris CVB or Tourism Office, a massive influx is coming from Russian and Japanese travelers.

The numbers speak for themselves Japanese visitors up to 62% Russian tourists at 51%, and as the middle class Chinese continue to circle the planet visitors from China soared to 40%.

Close to 8% of France's income stems from tourism. Over half a million Parisians have employment in the tourism sector.

Throughout the summer of 2017 hotel rooms are at near capacity and up over 11% from the previous year. An injection €8m has created a temporary economic boom.