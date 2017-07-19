Can Songs Makes Us Happy Or Sad?

Most of us love music! It provokes, compels, moves and inspires us.

The lyrics of our favorite songs captivates us and express something profound. It helps to reflect who we are and what’s our experience with the world. Many of us, would even pull out a playlist of songs as per our mood and emotional state.

I love music no matter what I am doing. While working and listening to music alongside, it made me realized that I am getting more energetic and pumped up. For that reason, I just thought of digging the science behind music and emotions as it is predominantly known that music is the food for soul. So, lets start with the study #1,

Do listening to songs impacts brain or body?

The researches have shown that listening to songs really have an impact on our brain and body. Even psychologists have discovered the relation between music and emotions. Music is thought of more of a language that describes the emotions.

We all have those moments when we are experience pain, confusion and sadness. Sometimes we wanted to scream. In such emotional state, people use music as a constructive way of expressing their emotions.

“The lyrics in my songs are unapologetic-ally truthful. I’m not afraid to share myself and what I’m going through or have gone through with the people around me.” Devon Jae debuts “How Could I”

It is also a way to express our feelings when we are experiencing challenging life circumstances. Likewose, when we are happy, crazy and high on life; we resonates with hip and techno music. Listening to music can help your body to produce endorphin also known as good hormones. This infers, that it’s just not the body in fact our mind also reacts to music. In fact, it is also found that,

“Emotional reactions to music involve the brain’s limbic lobe, which incorporates structures such as the amygdala, hypothalamus, thalamus and cingulate gyrus that process emotional reactions sub-cortically,” Dr Herbert explains. “That means music affects us on an unconscious level, before we have time to think about it.”

Music preferences depicts personality traits

According to a study, the choice of music helped to analyze the traits of the participants. The results of the findings divulged that,

People who likes vocals are extroverts .

. People who likes country music are emotionally stable . Though, it sounds bizarre as country music is more associated with heartache.

. Though, it sounds bizarre as country music is more associated with heartache. People who likes jazz music tends to be intellectual.

The study has also proved that individual’s music preferences helps to analyze the personality dimension.

Why people listen to a particular type of song?

Music is considered as a mean of expressing your self. A study also revealed that people listen to music in order to regulate arousal and mood. Another aspect of listening to music is to achieve self-awareness and to use music as a tool of expression of social relatedness.