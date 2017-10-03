Ali Rosen, Contributor
Host of Potluck with Ali

Can The Corn Dog Be Any More Awesome?

10/03/2017 01:08 pm ET

Corn dogs are one of the best inventions. Who doesn’t love some meat on a stick surrounded by bread?

But even a classic sometimes needs to be update. We went to Empellon where Alex Stupak shared his Mexican-inspired version using masa.

Corn Masa Dogs

Serves 8

Ingredients:

For the Corn Dog Batter:

2 eggs

2 cups milk

2 pounds corn masa (if you can't source fresh corn masa you can blend masa marina with water)

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons baking powder

1/4 cup all purpose flour

For the Corn Dogs:

As Needed Vegetable Oil for frying

8 each Kosher Franks

8 each Wooden Skewers

As needed, Salt

As needed, Lime Wedges

As needed, Mustard or other condiment of choice.

First, make the batter: blend the eggs and milk in a blender. Add the masa bit by bit until it is all incorporated. Scrape the mixture out of the blender and into a bowl. Fold in the salt, baking powder and all purpose flour. Set aside.

Heat vegetable oil in a cast iron pot to a temperature of 350 degrees F. Skewer the hot dogs and dip into the batter in order to evenly coat them. Fry the hot dogs in hot oil 2 at a time until golden brown. Transfer to a paper towel lined plate and season with salt. Serve immediately with a lime wedge and some mustard.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Can The Corn Dog Be Any More Awesome?

CONVERSATIONS