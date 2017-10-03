Can The Corn Dog Be Any More Awesome?

Corn dogs are one of the best inventions. Who doesn’t love some meat on a stick surrounded by bread?

But even a classic sometimes needs to be update. We went to Empellon where Alex Stupak shared his Mexican-inspired version using masa.

Corn Masa Dogs

Serves 8

Ingredients:

For the Corn Dog Batter:

2 eggs

2 cups milk

2 pounds corn masa (if you can't source fresh corn masa you can blend masa marina with water)

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons baking powder

1/4 cup all purpose flour

For the Corn Dogs:

As Needed Vegetable Oil for frying

8 each Kosher Franks

8 each Wooden Skewers

As needed, Salt

As needed, Lime Wedges

As needed, Mustard or other condiment of choice.

First, make the batter: blend the eggs and milk in a blender. Add the masa bit by bit until it is all incorporated. Scrape the mixture out of the blender and into a bowl. Fold in the salt, baking powder and all purpose flour. Set aside.