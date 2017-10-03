Can The Corn Dog Be Any More Awesome?

Corn dogs are one of the best inventions. Who doesn’t love some meat on a stick surrounded by bread?
But even a classic sometimes needs to be update. We went to Empellon where Alex Stupak shared his Mexican-inspired version using masa.
Corn Masa Dogs
Serves 8
Ingredients:
For the Corn Dog Batter:
2 eggs
2 cups milk
2 pounds corn masa (if you can't source fresh corn masa you can blend masa marina with water)
1 tablespoon salt
2 tablespoons baking powder
1/4 cup all purpose flour
For the Corn Dogs:
As Needed Vegetable Oil for frying
8 each Kosher Franks
8 each Wooden Skewers
As needed, Salt
As needed, Lime Wedges
As needed, Mustard or other condiment of choice.
First, make the batter: blend the eggs and milk in a blender. Add the masa bit by bit until it is all incorporated. Scrape the mixture out of the blender and into a bowl. Fold in the salt, baking powder and all purpose flour. Set aside.
Heat vegetable oil in a cast iron pot to a temperature of 350 degrees F. Skewer the hot dogs and dip into the batter in order to evenly coat them. Fry the hot dogs in hot oil 2 at a time until golden brown. Transfer to a paper towel lined plate and season with salt. Serve immediately with a lime wedge and some mustard.
