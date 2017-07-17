Can the knowledge and experience available at the universities be beneficial for financial institutions?

I was honored to interview Prof. Rudolf Füchslin. He was one of my previous speakers and I could continue our conversation with him during this interview. In this conversation I asked him about his background and areas of expertise.

Watch here: BlockChain Innovation at Zurich University of Applied Sciences

Here are more questions to Prof. Rudolf Füchslin’s department:

What FinTech solutions are the best in the market? How do you know what is available on the market?

Would you invest in FinTech? If yes, what is your process of selecting the right opportunities?

What are the missing innovations on the market today?

What are the best methodologies to work with when it comes to data management?

What do you think about BlockChain? What are the challenges when it comes to implementing BlockChain in an already existing infrastructure?

For which areas can BlockChain be beneficial?

What do you think IT infrastructures for financial institutions will look like in the future?