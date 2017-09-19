Can the President Order the FBI Director to Stop an Investigation?

It is true that the President has full authority to fire the FBI director. After all, the FBI Director and the Department of Justice are part of the Executive branch. The President has the duty to execute the laws. Therefore, the President can decide how and what laws should be executed in what way, as well as to appoint the people who will help exercise those duties (and fire the ones who will not). So, yes, as Mr. Dershowitz claimed, the President has the authority to fire the FBI director. There is a problem here, however. If Trump fired Comey to stop Flynn from being investigated, then Trump was not acting under the authority that the Constitution grants him. In other words, if all the allegations are true, the reason for firing Comey was not because Comey was hampering Trump’s ability to execute the laws. The reason for firing Comey was to corruptly help a friend avoid legal troubles. The Constitution does not grant this authority to the President.