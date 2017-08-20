Can The Transport Ecosystem Be Disrupted with Blockchain?

With the fast-paced emerging of technology, blockchain has been born and now fills up the commerce and business news. It is taking everything by storm and has been dubbed as the future of business.

Blockchain technology will significantly affect the whole process of trade and public institutions, and perhaps various other industries.

Today, many companies are already testing the capabilities and possibly leveraging the uses of Blockchain technology into their core business, and because of its popularity, start-up companies emerged on the surface.

Blockchain can not only be an innovative solution to the current technological trends, but it also opens up an opportunity for everyone to be aware of the latest technology and be part of it.

What is Blockchain technology?

The blockchain is a decentralized ledger or database that is non-refutable and. The primary goal of this system is to bring back the trust of people, especially investors and entrepreneurs with taking the risk of the business itself. In blockchain, every party involved in the transaction is capable of making an input on the system if there is an individual transaction.

The beauty of the distributed ledger is that all parties involved can view the sales or dealings made. In every related transaction, a block adds up to the system. It is called as a chain because sales will link to each other.

The blockchain, powered by Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency or commonly known as digital money. Many foresee that the birth of blockchain will disrupt a lot of business industries.

Affected industries such as commerce, financial, rental market, and transportation. In trade and economic, affected institutions are banks and financing companies; for the rental market, businesses like Airbnb and Uber.

In traffic, people anticipate transport ecosystem will be affected.

Current transport ecosystem

Today, if you will look at the present situation of our transportation, issues pile up due to some circumstances.

The primary concern is the high rate of road accidents and traffic jams. Too much number of cars and trucks makes the city choked with pollution which wholly contributes on the issues of global warming. Everyone hopes for a safer commute, safe to bicycle riders, pedestrians, and commuters, less crowded and congested roads.

Commuters have patronized Uber and Lyft as means of transportation. Through an app, people can nowadays book rides by just tapping on their phones. Through this shared services, it became one of the reasons why the problem in traffic worsens over time. Business owners applied rights and franchise to enter shared vehicles business.

Can it still be disrupted with Blockchain?

The rise of Blockchain in the market eventually will interrupt the current flow of transportation.

Blockchain can disrupt the transport ecosystem in such a way as it will be more convenient and safer for the consumers and it will build trust and innovative solutions to the current transportation systems.

By the emerging capabilities of Blockchain and cryptocurrency, it will change the way commuters pay for the trips made by enabling the digital wallet and tokens, which will instantaneously transfer the payment to the driver and creates a beautifully designed flow.

Identity tokens and Point-to-point transactions will soon be simple, safe for sharing not only for vehicles owners but also for other service businesses like toll-roads, charging stations for eco-cars, parking lot and others that apply to transportation.

Blockchain technology will also provide security for the user's identity, age, coverage such as insurances, ability to pay while being under the protection of anonymity of the commuter's travel information.

New era of mobility

These kind of infrastructure are also now producing a variety of businesses such as the latest one that is about to hit the market this August 24, 2017, which is called DOVU, a Blockchain-powered mobility backed by InMotion Ventures and Jaguar Land Rover, founded by Irfon Watkin.

Promising businesses such as DOVU aims to change the way we live, the way we do business and the way we travel by enabling a system that is powered by data and trust. Imagine seamless payment across mobility or transport services: one secure global token for riding a bus or train, renting a bike or car or even enabling you to have control on what data you share when riding vehicles.

They offer a unique way of moving by breaking down the borders and building trust to its investors and will provide a seamless transaction to its consumers and mobility services.