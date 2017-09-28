Can we finally have free health record access using blockchain technology?

It has been a while since we have been hearing about this amazing technology known as the Blockchain, has finally arrived to create wonders in the world of internet. A decentralized mechanism concept, that is used by everybody and owned by nobody. If we have got it right, it is a center for information, providing everybody the information they need but prohibiting them to copy it, a genius invention of the hour indeed.

We all crave information regardless of why we are curious but we just are. And when there is a huge rush in the social media about all the new information, who do we honestly trust? But we can trust Healthcare Blockchain since its information is all verified and arranged that cannot be updated according to anybody’s need.

The digital world has trained consumers to believe they don’t need to pay much for many online services. The hunger for transparent pricing may partially explain the popularity of retail clinics, which prominently display price lists

In today’s age, it has become hard to reconcile all the medical data into one place manually. Since, the diversity in the medical field, there are a lot of places where data is gathered such as hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies and insurance companies. And when you have to look for a one single information, you will not be able to find it anywhere since data is in a scattered form.

It is understandable that which prescription did the doctor describe to the patient what is hard to determine is the fact that whether he is taking that medication now or not. Technology has provided us a way to record data easily, especially through HER but it has become hard to figure that what will be found at which place.

Let’s just think for a second, if EHR was given the opportunity to represent from not just one but every source available, wouldn’t it get easier for the researchers or users to figure things out easily? All the HER must do is enter the name of the person and all his medical history like his previous medications, his ongoing medications, his early prescriptions, all the tests that he had ever gone through would available within the click of a finger. The result of this will be quite easy and simple, it will be a perfectly coordinated information about all your history without any manual human interruption. It will not just be an easily compilation of your data but the integrity of it will remain undoubtable.

About blockchain technology

If we go into the history of it, we will know that the first blockchain technology was introduced in the form of Bitcoin to us. Through bitcoin one can easily make transactions, make accounts, sign up and upload money without any kind of involvement from the third parties. The relationship is solely between the user and the website itself. To be concise, we can say that blockchain can be considered the bank of all the transactions every made in the history.

If we want to talk about blockchain as a general, we can say that it is a huge decentralized public ledger. People can store information on here and get access to it in a very easy way.

Data can be updated by a few selected majority. This decentralized organization has no own and has public as the users. There is no involvement of a third part and your data, once it has been entered cannot be removed.

We can say, that Blockchain technology will become an essential part of the medical science. Since the data stored on it is attained from all the available ledgers and has an easy access point.

Reliable research

Blockchain technology reassures the chronological construction of the data that has been stored on it. If you want to conduct a research, you will need all the authentic proofs to prove your argument. Blockchain ensures data integrity through a process known as cryptographic validation, this process takes place when the transaction has been made. This will make sure the truthfulness about the data and will exclude the chances of data falsification, data beautification and invention of the data itself. Every transaction you make with Blockchain will be timestamped, this means that the data stored on Blockchain is transparent among the public and anybody who wants can get access to it. In the following figure, you will see the centeredness of heterogeneous and meta data available in the clinical trials. But with the use of Blockchain, the data will become confidential yet identifiable when needed.

Increase In adoption of digitalization from 2010 to 2016

If we think about blockchain technology rationally, we can see that everybody can use it but nobody owns this organization. There will be no need of involving a third party between a doctor and a patient. This is a configuration that will set up all the past record and details into a one place. You cannot say that this is a safe house for all the information but it is a decentralized control technique, everybody has an interest in it but nobody has an individual right of owning it. For the person who will moderate it, he needs to work this through with his impeccable intelligence since it will be bombarded with past records.

When a doctor has a new patient arrived at his clinic, he goes through all his history and previous medical conditions. Some can be known but most of them will remain in the dark. With Blockchain technology used in this field, it will become a much easier process for the doctors when it will come to treating their patients. They will know exactly what their past medical conditions have been, giving them an opportunity to treat them a lot better this time.