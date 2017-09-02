Can You Have Compassion for Your Child When You See Misbehavior?

- Artist Website began when we were looking for a simple website for our own artwork. It seemed all of the free and cheap options seemed visually tacky (from an art world perspective). The other option – to have a simple website made professionally – cost many thousands of dollars, and was often impossible to update themselves.

We first collected a list of the best artists’ website from around the world. We noticed that most of these followed a similar pattern. It became obvious that the artist’s own work should be the distinguishing feature (with complimenting fonts, colors, and navigation options) built around a basic structure. And artists should be able to change a CV, or add a new image, from anywhere where there was the internet.

As we built our own site, we realized other artists were in a similar position. Many needed a similar solution, for a price that any of them could afford (definitely under the $2,400 we were quoted). Artists could deviate and build on that basic package to some extent, but everyone should be able to find the professional looking site that they needed. Hosting also could also be much cheaper than was available alone, if the cost was divided up between many artists.

As we made one site, others expressed an interest. Soon we began making similar websites for artists around the world. Each artist’s feedback went towards adjusting the basic templates and image handling to better suit artists’ needs.

To keep each site unique and flexible, we are continually adding to our list of options. We only take on one artist per month – to offer existing artists support, and to give new artists the attention they need to get the perfect website they are after.

Take a look at our options, current sales price, and drop us an email to chat about what you might like in your site!

Usual Site Building Process

1. An artist contacts us, ideally with one or two favorite websites they have seen elsewhere, and their favorite previous Artist Website sites they like (it may just be a font, image size, or look they like in someone else’s site).

2. We talk about the various sections and functions the artist would like to have. We work out how to achieve the ideal looking site, in an easy to update format, within our standard site budget. (We can also let you know any other technical questions you might have.)

3. Artist pays a small deposit (under 20% via Paypal) to secure a spot in our schedule, and sends images and text. Artist receives an info guide and sends images and text to match.

4. Once all the design details are discussed, the site is usually finished within two weeks. Once happy, site is paid for and passwords and links to tutorials are sent to the artist, to ‘have at it’ as they like.

5. The artist enjoys their site! Note, the person who built your site is at hand whilst you get used to using your site yourself, and available at a low rate if you want anything changed at a later date.

Drop me an email if you have any more questions. I’m still offering a free 30 day trial for the inexpensive sites, and occasionally have specials where I upload artist’s work, just like I would for $2,000 clients. Pick a theme to get started

Compassion for your child when you see misbehavior is a difficult task. You find yourself irritated, frustrated, maybe angry, and certainly not in the mood for sympathy. Of course there are a wide variety of misbehaviors that range in their importance and intensity, but generally speaking a misbehavior is an action that needs to be dealt with, but how?

We want to teach our children boundaries and limits that they can understand so they don’t repeat the misbehavior. Are there some general guidelines for approaching a misbehavior that help a parent to not overreact but even use this misdirected action as an opportunity to learn something new about their child while solving the problem at hand? If so, then you may find you feel compassion for your child despite the error of his or her ways.

Guidelines for Viewing Misbehavior with Compassion

1. Consider the viewpoint that behavior is a communication. Misbehavior sends a message to a parent that the child can’t articulate in the moment.

2. If it’s a message then the parent’s job is to decode it so you understand the intention behind it. Then you’ll know how to deal with it.

3. Toddlers often throw their food off their high chairs and we have to decide whether to pick it up or not. Could it have a meaning or is it a random impulsive action? Let’s say the child likes the food he throws down so it’s not that he doesn’t want to eat it actually but you notice that he watches you and the food carefully after its been thrown.

Toddlers are particularly focused on learning if what goes away comes back. If you leave the room, you have not disappeared. You come back. Given this developmental stage, throwing food down and watching it reappear may be a way of practicing this important lesson. What goes away, comes back.

So instead of yelling, “No more food for you!” and the child cries, you might say, “Watch. What you threw down comes back. Here it is again.” You’ve taught your child a significant developmental lesson, learned he is working on this concept, and not lost your cool!

4. Your congenial middle schooler comes in the house and throws her back pack on the floor (with her homework in it), doesn’t say hello and goes to her room and slams the door. The house rule is homework first, then play. But clearly that’s not happening today. Do you go upstairs and demand that she follow the rule by picking up the backpack and beginning her work or do you reflect that this misbehavior has some hidden meaning?

Let’s choose the latter view and quietly knock on her door. She invites you in and you find her crying. She confesses that her best friend ditched her at lunch for another girl and then ignored her on the playground. She is hurt and besides herself. Homework surely steps into the background as you console your daughter with whom you are silently delighted confided in you. After a compassionate discussion, she calms down, you may give her some social wisdom, and then on her own she starts her homework. Problem solved. Compassion rules the day.

5. Every developmental stage has its’ snags and mishaps that may be hard to explain and so they end up being acted out. Your compassion is activated when you find meaning in your child’s behavior. This means taking your time before you react to a misbehavior and puzzling over the potential meanings that may have been enacted before your very eyes.

With this approach to misbehavior, the parent no longer jumps to the conclusion that their child is “bad” and instead they consider the child or teen is distressed about something. If your approach is one that seeks understanding rather than a quick punitive response, you find that you learn what’s on your child’s mind, understand and interpret their behavior, and find compassion in your heart that helps your child learn how to solve their problems and builds your relationship all at the same time!