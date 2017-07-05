Can You Make a Marriage Work When One Spouse Believes in God and the Other Doesn't?

Can you be with someone who believes in God when you don’t? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

My wife’s a believer. I’m not. It works pretty well.

But there’s a catch - you have to be with the right kind of believer.

My wife believes in God. But she doesn’t believe that non-believers go to hell, she’s not a huge fan of church, she disagrees with her specific religion (Catholicism) on nearly every major point (birth control, priests getting married, women serving as priests, etc.), and she willingly acknowledges that God may not exist, or may exist but not be anything like what Catholics say he (or she, or it, or they) is like.

So, most importantly, she’s not at all convinced that she has all of the answers. Neither am I. In that regard, we’re really well matched. Truthfully, she’s a theist that leans agnostic, and I’m an agnostic that leans atheist.

In the end, religion and faith aren’t very important to her, and they’re not at all important to me. So we compromise - we go to church occasionally. I sit and smile. My kids learn about religion, but very much from a “this is what people in this country believe” kind of way, rather than a “this is what we believe and you must believe or you will go to hell” kind of way. The few hours a year I sit are a small price to pay to spend my life with such an amazing woman.

All that said, it’s very important to recognize that not all believers are like my wife. I’ve known a fair number of fundamentalists/true believers. It is very hard to be friends with such a person, much less marry one.

So, if you’re looking for that special someone, don’t rule out religious people altogether. But chances are you’ll be much happier with a non-believer or a “cultural church member” than a true believer. And those true believers will be happier with someone other than you, too. So it’s a win-win to hold out for someone who, if they don’t share your beliefs, at least understands and respects them.