Can You Really Eat Spaghetti for Breakfast!?

09/25/2017 09:36 am ET

Pasta is great for any time of day, but it gets short shrift as a breakfast food. And it actually makes for the perfect morning snack - it’s satisfying, filling and quick to make.

We went to The Sosta to get their take on a breakfast carbonara - it’s essentially a bacon, egg and cheese in pasta form. So watch the video above or follow the recipe below to give morning pasta a chance!

Breakfast Spaghetti

1 serving

Ingredients ¼ lb thick spaghetti 3 tablespoons kosher salt 6 cups water 1 tablespoon grated parmigiano Reggiano 1 tablespoon rendered diced pancetta 1 egg yolk ½ teaspoon black pepper

In large pot, boil water, add salt and spaghetti until al dente. Reserving 1/2 cup pasta water.

In large bowl, add parmigiano reggiano, pancetta, yolk and black pepper. Add cooked spaghetti with ½ Tablespoon pasta water. Using tongs, mix very quickly until all ingredients are combined and the spaghetti is nicely coated. Add more pasta water to loosen sauce if needed.

