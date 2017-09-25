Can You Really Eat Spaghetti for Breakfast!?

Pasta is great for any time of day, but it gets short shrift as a breakfast food. And it actually makes for the perfect morning snack - it’s satisfying, filling and quick to make.

We went to The Sosta to get their take on a breakfast carbonara - it’s essentially a bacon, egg and cheese in pasta form. So watch the video above or follow the recipe below to give morning pasta a chance!

Breakfast Spaghetti

1 serving

Ingredients ¼ lb thick spaghetti 3 tablespoons kosher salt 6 cups water 1 tablespoon grated parmigiano Reggiano 1 tablespoon rendered diced pancetta 1 egg yolk ½ teaspoon black pepper

In large pot, boil water, add salt and spaghetti until al dente. Reserving 1/2 cup pasta water.