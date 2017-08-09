Can You Really Make Millions In Real Estate Photography

"Make six-figures a month as a real estate photographer," said the ad.

As a photojournalist, I recognize the headline as clickbait. I knew it wasn't true. No matter how skilled someone is with a camera, they're not going to move into real estate photography and make six figures a month. Even seasoned pros don't do that.

I reached out to some professional real estate photographers to get their take as well as some tips.

"Real Estate photography is one of the tougher fields of photography to get started in," said Rick Farmer, owner of ListingEdge. "It's a grind because you can only charge so much for your services, so it's about the volume of homes you shoot."

Show the Listing in 3D

It's always been vital to have professional quality images of the listings. Now, clients want to see a virtual tour of the property.

Wide Angle

Be sure to use a wide angle lens to capture the full spice of a space. With a wide angle lens, a wider shot, showing a true sense of depth and detail stands out. Combine the wide angle lens with HDR photography, and you give your shots the rich and full look clients want. When potential customers are looking at images online, HDR is memorable.

Examine Great Shots

Analyze great real estate photography to learn why they work. Placester's Real Estate Academy has an excellent write up on what to look for when reviewing real estate images. With dozens of examples, PREA explains what they look for and the strategies used to get similar results.

Shoot in Horizontal

Use landscape orientation. The eye perceives the world in a 4:3 ratio, so our brain looks for the horizontal (landscape) view and finds it most pleasing. You've seen the mark of amateurs with vertical smartphone images.

Size Matters

Size matters but it's not the megapixels which are the most important. Amateurs seeking a new camera go orgasmic over the largest megapixel count. Sensor size is all important. Larger sensors mean improved quality, better low-light performance and a wider field of view.

Space and Light

Space and natural light are the qualities home buyers look for. That's why Yulia Smilyanets of Julias Photos and one of the top real estate photographers recommends keeping space and natural light in mind when composing images