Freezing Rain Sparks Impromptu Ice Skating In Canadian Streets

Put out nesting materials in winter

“For people who live in a cold climate, late winter is a good time to put out nesting materials for bees that will emerge in early spring,” said entomologist Quinn McFrederick.These could include nesting blocks or bare ground for solitary-nesting bees or nesting boxes for bumble bees. The Xerces Society has ample information about nests for native bees. Click here to learn more.