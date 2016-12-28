Freezing Rain Sparks Impromptu Ice Skating In Canadian Streets

What do Canadians do when freezing rain ices over the streets? They skate, of course!
Earlier this week, about a quarter-inch of ice formed in parts of Ontario near Ottawa. There was so much ice in fact that residents were able to skate through the streets with ease.
In Peterborough, Ontario, Sarah-Jayne Riley posted videos of the slick streets:
Twitter user Laura Spink also posted a video of her street on Tuesday.
Folks skated through the streets of Montreal, too.
Some practiced their figure skating skills:
Others played hockey.
WBZ news and sports editor Dave Mager summed up the whole situation pretty succinctly:
