Freezing Rain Sparks Impromptu Ice Skating In Canadian Streets

What do Canadians do when freezing rain ices over the streets? They skate, of course!

Earlier this week, about a quarter-inch of ice formed in parts of Ontario near Ottawa. There was so much ice in fact that residents were able to skate through the streets with ease.

In Peterborough, Ontario, Sarah-Jayne Riley posted videos of the slick streets:

Twitter user Laura Spink also posted a video of her street on Tuesday.

Folks skated through the streets of Montreal, too.

Montreal roads were so icy today that one man managed to skate home. Video shot in Villeray by Zachary Trépanier: https://t.co/gdQfzWwQnk pic.twitter.com/LndDf3VEvG — CBC Montreal (@CBCMontreal) December 27, 2016

Some practiced their figure skating skills:

The road might not be the most ideal place to figure skate, but I'll take it #FreezingRain #canadian @SkateCanada ❄️🇨🇦🍁⛸ pic.twitter.com/Hyae0Jedfv — Meg Bethune (@IM_MEGnificent_) December 26, 2016

Others played hockey.

Only in Canada will you see people skating and playing hockey on the streets like nothing😂🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/tp0svqpjwV — cindy (@rbfcindy) December 27, 2016

WBZ news and sports editor Dave Mager summed up the whole situation pretty succinctly: