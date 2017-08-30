Turns Out Canada Has The Cutest Word For Sweatshirts

Our friends in Canada have many regional words and phrases that may amuse Americans: For example, a knit hat is known as a toque in most areas, and flip flops often go by the name thongs.

But one province has a word for sweatshirts that could cause a kerfuffle, in the best way.

Data journalists at The 10 and 3 recently surveyed more than 9,500 people across Canada about regional words and phrases, then organized those words into maps that show how popular certain terms are in a given place. This particular map has us itching to visit Saskatchewan, if only to hear them say “bunnyhug” instead of “sweatshirt.”

The 10 and 3 "They really do call it a bunnyhug," according to The 10 and 3.