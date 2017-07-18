Canadian artist LIZ LOKRE is back with groundbreaking and dynamic visual for ‘Buh Bye’

LIZ LOKRE (formerly known as Liz Loughrey) is a pop-soul singer/songwriter hailing from Toronto, Canada. Last year, she released her debut single 'Rise Up!', a Caribbean-flavored track which has garnered much acclaim on respected blogs and playlists around the world.

LIZ LOKRE is back with 'Buh Bye', a sultry anthem for the dance floor with a groove that beats for the soul. Produced by Toronto musician Adrian X and Jordan Reyes of BASECAMP, the track was released on May 25th and has already reached over 130K plays, being featured on several official playlists around the world both on Spotify and Apple Music (New Music Friday playlists and Apple Music's Best Of The Week - Breaking R&B). Now she is dropping the groundbreaking and dynamic visual for 'Buh Bye'.

Partly funded by MuchFACT, the music video is directed by Sean McBride & Caroline Torti. Liz adds "This song is about the journey towards empowerment and how good it feels to confidently say 'Buh Bye' to anything that was holding me back".

Music is deep in her blood and LIZ LOKRE has been writing and performing since she was 12. Her father booked live rock music in his native Dublin while her Trinidadian mother traveled the world as an Indian dancer. It was her grandmother who had in fact pioneered a popular pre-Bollywood style of dance. At a young age, Liz started gravitating toward Stevie Wonder, Sade and Alicia Keys. Before she was 16, she had already been “walking through every door I could, getting every experience I could, getting used to being on stage and finding my voice,” she says. Although she continues to travel regularly to New York, LA, and beyond, it’s in Toronto, that she continues to hone her craft. Her vocal coach—whom she shares with The Weeknd—recommended her to Adrian X, the guitarist and OVO Festival musical director, who has headed up live bands for Drake, The Weeknd, Partynextdoor and more, who also grew up in the church. Adrian eagerly signed on as manager, producer, and bandleader.

Drawing on their shared love of R&B, reggae, international pop and elements of what's become known as the 'Toronto sound', together they created the sound of the LZL collective.

It’s immediately obvious that Liz has a stunning voice—that’s why her acoustic covers of Sia and Justin Bieber get hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. The raw power of her voice, her chops on piano and guitar (she recently took up the drums as well), and her authenticity separates her from every other aspiring diva. “Some people are amazing singers who blow you away, but have a more standoffish vibe,” says Adrian. “When Liz sings, you think, ‘Oh, that’s amazing’—but then you want to come closer.”

What ultimately drew Adrian to Liz’s talent, however, was something else entirely, and it’s what will keep her in the long game. “You get a lot of people who are singing and want to be famous, but if you ask them why, they don’t even have an answer,” says the musician, who has toured the world in backing bands for Kylie Minogue and Nelly Furtado—in the latter of whom Adrian recognizes many of the same musical and personal strengths he now sees in Liz. “Of course everyone wants to making a living from their art, but that shouldn’t be the first reason, and it also shouldn’t be the only reason. There should be a bigger reason.”

Her debut single, “Rise Up,” released in August 2016, was not written with activism in mind, “but this is what it’s become,” she says. The video, conceived by LZL, is a compilation of clips from around the world portraying devastation and inspiration. She’s also started #RiseUpMovement, “encouraging people to focus on their strengths, on what their gifts are and what they can give back.” On days off her tour schedule, she hosts workshops for Grade 7 and 8 students talking about self-esteem. “‘Rise Up’ is the foundation, the tone of what I want to do,” she says, “it’s a reason why I sing.”