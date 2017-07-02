CANCELING TRUMP’S TWITTER ACCOUNT... and The People Vs. Donald J. Trump

___

“They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” Benjamin Franklin, Memoirs of the life & writings of Benjamin Franklin.

“Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves.” Abraham Lincoln

President Donald J. Trump is engaging in a frequent habit of using the English language to offend, insult, and lie – and he happens to be in clear violation of Twitter's Fair Use policy. The question is what will we do as a country as a result.

This leads us to ask:

What can we do?

Why is persistent peaceful action needed and how can it remain positive (not demeaning)?

When should this action begin?

In short, a persistently positive and peaceful civil action against our president needs to be undertaken. The media often is tasked with keeping up with Trump’s nightly raids by Twitter and the daily course of White House events as well. To be fair, Trump is engaged in the work of being a president, at times, and I think a lot of the people our country wish that he’s spend more time leading and less time acting cross. But a red line was crossed once again this week in Trump’s blatant disregard of two fine journalists, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC,

Somehow Trump feels if he vilifies those who disagree with him that he is just. Unfortunately, he is engaging in the most basic and vile of human works of arrogance. After all, most any adult learns that you cannot return fire for fire any time you feel hurt by someone else. It might work when you are 14 years old on a school yard, or it might lead to a black eye, but habitual adult vengeance can only be described in one word: bullying .

In his 2016 campaign, Trump promised that when in office, he would be “very presidential.” Unfortunately for all of us, his version of being "very presidential" has meant regular slander through the media of whomever the President puts in his cross-hairs.

The truth is that there is much harm from our President right now that needs to be openly discussed in public so it can that lead to peaceful civic action. Instead of listing more offenses from the Trump brand (as late-night comedian Stephen Colbert called it), let’s focus on the costs of these offenses.

COSTS

A. Dishonestly ignores the work that needs to be done

B. Maligning others creates wounds (and works from the woundedness of Trump)

C. Children in America see a leader who continually flouts responsibility – they learn that

D. All of us countrymen and women see a president who mocks anyone he wants to – and we are complicit until we oppose him

E. Educators have an inability to fully rest on solid moral character as a practiced value of our president – and this puts strain on all works of education

In short, these costs can be condensed as pain, learned failure, and lost opportunities of leadership. Seen a different way, Trump is existing in a “while-male” place of protectedness and insulatedness that hearkens to a different era of coldness. Dan Rather recently compared the backing of the journalists, Joe and Mika, to the condemned ideas of McCarthyism that once dominated mindsets in America and paved the way towards hatred of Americans (of Japanese and Alaskan ancestry) and foreigners during the Great War.

But let’s talk about the singular usage of 140-characters by Trump on Twitter. Just yesterday, a Saturday in America, here is what Trump wrote:

Trump's Twitter usage on July 1, 2017 Borrowed from Facebook feed

While he should have been resting on a weekend or thinking of productive ways to lead, he was hiding behind his knuckles and tapping his way toward hatred online.

CNN aptly wrote that if Trump were a student, he would be in trouble for bullying people online. In short, the President’s Twitter use is cyberbullying in its simplest form.

But why do we tolerate it? Why do we keep reading articles about it and wonder where it will end? Or how?

I believe that this single most impactful action against Donald J. Trump would be that Twitter.com either limits his character amount to 70 characters (as a first step) or more reasonably that they cancel his account altogether?

Why?

>> TWITTER VIOLATIONS >>

As stated at the beginning of this article, Trump is violating the use of Free Speech online. He – the Commander in Chief – is breaking the law. This is not to say that “Twitter” has laws but instead only rules. But Trump’s repeated callousness online is an abuse of a freedom that is tiring, hateful, and wasteful.

Below is Twitter’s Fair use policy, which is quoted here with deep respect to Twitter. I have added Trump’s violations in bold text.

>> FAIR USE (FROM TWITTER) >>

“Certain uses of copyrighted material may not require the copyright owner’s permission. In the United States, this concept is known as fair use. Some other countries have a similar concept known as fair dealing.”

Yes, Trump’s use of Twitter needs to conform to the proper use of copyrighted material. When Trump uses Twitter to bash someone he is upset with, he publicly uses their copyrighted material in a hateful way. It is not “ fair dealing, ” but opens the door towards discussing the end of the @RealDonaldTrump Twitter account.

“Whether or not a certain use of copyrighted material constitutes a fair use is ultimately determined by a court of law. Courts analyze fair use arguments by looking at four factors:”

Yes, Trump should be sued. It is a peaceful action of a democratic republic of states. There are many countrymen who have thought this ( link, link,…) and even a Facebook group (with 39,000 followers) for it, but few people know how to take the first step in suing the Commander in Chief for his violations against Americans as well as against young people and their proper education. How do we do it?

“The purpose and character of the use.”

“How is the original work being used, and is the new use commercial? Transformative uses add something to the original work: commentary, criticism, educational explanation or additional context are a few examples. Transformative, non-commercial uses are more likely to be considered fair use.”

Trump’s use of people’s names (and work) on Twitter is not “fair use” and is not transformative but destructive. Trump never hails and improves, but ails, wales, complains about, and uses the public media to encourage hatred in many forms.

“The nature of the copied work.”

“What is the copied work itself? Is it factual (example: a record of a historical event) or fictional (example: a novel or Hollywood blockbuster)? Uses of factual works are more likely to be protected.”

Twitter’s usage rule reminds us that factual works are to be protected. When Trump attacks people, it is not his message that matters because he is violating people, themselves. It’s wrong to engage in character destruction of this kind. In fact, Americans should be protected from Trump. But “protected” refers here to the Twitter user, and Trump currently is being protected, as well. What can we do?

”The amount and substantiality of the copied work.”

“How much of the work was copied? Short excerpts are more likely to be protected than copies of entire copyrighted works, if the use meets other factors as well.”

When Trump violates a person on Twitter, he is violating more than all of their copyrighted works – he is violated the person at their core. Under a reasonable analysis, this is not protected.

“The effect on the copied work’s value.”

“Will the copying harm the potential market for the copyrighted work by effectively creating a substitute or replacement for that work? If so, the use is probably not fair use.”

When Trump attacks people and entities on Twitter, media outlets experience a frenzy of activity because American’s want this to stop. In short, Trump is fueling the media, not opposing it. It’s unfortunate, but the best solution for the future of our country would be that a Twitter user who has the most protections under law should lose the one freedom he values most: Twitter.

“Fair use determinations are made on a case by case basis, and there is no clear formula to determine whether a use may be found to be fair. If you are unsure whether a particular use of copyrighted work might be a fair use, you may want to seek legal advice. Twitter is unable to advise whether your use may be protected or not.”

Twitter’s examination of fair use and unfair use is encouraged and peacefully sought after herein. They are a publicly-run company, so they cannot be compelled to follow their own rules. Instead, we as American’s should simply ask that they follow the rules that will benefit all their users. Trump needs to be either limited in his Twitter use or banned altogether.

>> SOLUTIONS >>

It’s a difficult thing to publicly oppose a president on the grounds of values, morals, and concern for every American – including Trump. Until now, I’ve never wanted to publicly oppose a president. And I want for his best. Many of us do. I want the country we all love to make steps again which demonstrate care for every American — and I want these steps to be openly supported by the White House on all levels.

As stated earlier, we need to consider persistently positive and peaceful solutions to the crisis of hate speech that is emitted from executive levels in America.

>> POTENTIAL CHANGES FOR NOW >>

A ban . Twitter.com should either limit Trump’s character amount to 70 characters (as a first step) or more reasonably cancel his account altogether. A civil suit . A lawsuit should befiled against the President and place a restraining order on his abuse of executive free speech. He is using the internet to harm Americans, and that is not a method towards making America great. A march, and another, and another... Across America, people should march peacefully and ask that our Commander in Chief not abuse his office but instead use it to lead with integrity, patience, character, and compassion. Like the days of our courageous civil right crusaders, we should begin a walk to Washington DC. Sign me up!

_______