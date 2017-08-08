Cancer Research’s Loss is Skin Care’s Gain

Most high level research scientists actively working on cures for cancer don't expect to find themselves in the unemployment line. But in 2010 that is exactly where Erica Suppa found herself. After coming back from a 2 week vacation, she discovered that her entire division had been dissolved and she was escorted out of the building, never to return again. It wasn't just her either. 2010 was a terrible year for R&D scientists in the tri-state area of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

"I handed out resume after resume and while I got a few interviews, I was overqualified for everything," Erica remembers.

It was a problem to be sure. Especially when the health insurance for herself and her son ran out and she faced the high cost of COBRA without any income coming. One night in the midst of depression she turned on the QVC shopping channel and saw someone there touting their skincare wares. As she listened to them describe the ingredients in the product and results that the product caused she said to herself, there's no way… It was chemically impossible for that particular product to produce the results they claimed. And yet, there they were, selling their bogus over-priced product hand over fist for massive profits while she sat at home watching late night shopping with no prospect of employment on the horizon. In a moment of what might have been divine inspiration, Erica thought, I can make better skin care products than that.

Plenty of us have a moment like this in our lives. Some of us have them over and over again. It's that moment when you think, hey, I bet I could do that, or how great would it be if this thing existed? But most of us let the inspiration pass by without acting on it in any way. Luckily Erica did not do that this time. Instead she enrolled in a school to learn about skin care. It was a 9 month program to become an esthetician. For her it was a leap of faith at the time because not only did she have no income coming in at the time, she had to take out a loan for the tuition, after already paying off the massive student loan debt from her scientific career. But she did it and opted to take night classes so she could keep her days open for her ongoing job search. Shortly after starting classes she landed a job in a lab at the University of Pennsylvania. Now she was working full time during the day and taking classes at night. Plenty of people might have giving up on the skincare idea after getting the lab job, but Erica didn’t.

Instead she learned that she actually loved working directly on clients and their skin. As a scientist first and foremost she had always been a problem solver. And what she encountered when she started working on clients were problems that she could solve. With her understanding of the chemical composition of skin she has been able to develop products that interact positively with the pH of your skin and have both antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. What this means is that the product won’t strip your skin of its natural oils and make it painfully dry because it is the same pH as your skin. It also means that it will reduce and eventually eliminate the redness of rashes with its anti-inflammatory ingredients, and the antibacterial ingredients will kill the bacteria creating acne and cysts. In short, she designs her products to chemically do exactly what they say they will do. Personally I find this incredibly refreshing in the current climate of anyone can say anything online with very little, if any, accountability.