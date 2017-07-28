Cancer Survival Know How and Inspiration

Receiving a diagnosis of cancer is a shock that goes beyond description. Suddenly, by no choice of his or her own, the patient is now enrolled in a tedious, painful and often lasting set of procedures. It’s a harrowing process that takes its own toll.

However, cancer is not necessarily the death sentence it once was. Huge strides in technology and medicine have made early detection possible, extended life, and transformed care. It’s a fight no one willingly takes on, but we live in the best possible time to go to battle with cancer.

The affects of treatment have powerful consequences for those going through it–not just physical, but emotional and mental too. The more support and understanding those afflicted have, the better their chances of pulling through.

We live in a time of awareness that empowers cancer survivors, caregivers and loved ones to accomplish what was once impossible. Survivors have access to more community, more research, and more strategy, all of which increases their likelihood of success.

“Cancer is only going to be a chapter in my life, not the whole story.” –Joe Wasser, Lymphoma Club

If you or someone close to you receives a diagnosis, there are some strategies for coming to terms and coping with the illness. Here are some recommended actions that both patients and their families can take.

The emotional and psychological shock of diagnosis is not to be underestimated. There is the anxiety and uncertainty, the stress of treatment, the impact on family and work relationships. With cancer, one day can be filled with hope and energy, while the next is the darkest place imaginable. It’s important that cancer patients have room to acknowledge the mental health piece by talking to doctors, nurses, counselors, and loved ones. Without voicing some of these scary and unpleasant feelings, they can morph into anger and depression. Talking to health care workers and utilizing your carrier’s individual and group services can help manage the new psychological load.

When it comes to managing the medical aspect of cancer, many patients feel overwhelmed and lost in a system. Patients and their support network should arm themselves with as much knowledge about the specific type of cancer they are dealing with. Treatment options will depend on the type and stage of cancer, possible side effects, and the patient's preferences, genetic background and overall health. In cancer care, it’s common for different specializations of doctors to often work together in a multidisciplinary team to create a patient's overall treatment plan. Ask questions and always bring an advocate to your appointments to take notes and address any issues.

The effects of cancer treatment can last a long time -both the physical side effects and the mental emotional ones. Survivors benefit greatly from conferring with others who underwent the same diagnoses and treatment. In coping with the long-term obstacles, find a support group in your town where you can attend meetings and learn day-to-day strategies others use.

“Cancer didn’t bring me to my knees, it brought me to my feet.” –Michael Douglas

And finally, becoming a champion in the fight against cancer is often an emblem of those who made it through. Organizations both within the medical community and in the non-profit sector are making a difference in the lives of the nearly 11 million cancer survivors, care workers and doctors by:

Improving pain and palliative care

Pushing for more federal funding of research for new cancer screenings and treatments

Pushing for policies that provide access to cancer care

Protecting insurance coverage for mammograms

Requiring insurance companies to cover colon cancer screenings

Promoting greater regulation of tobacco products and awareness marketing