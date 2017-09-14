Candice Bergen has a way with words ― even when she’s not saying anything at all.

The comedic icon appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” Wednesday night alongside “Home Again” co-star Reese Witherspoon, wearing a blue sweater with the words “Free Melania” embroidered across the front.

The sweater was custom-made by Lingua Franca, the brand also responsible for the “I miss Barack” and “I didn’t vote for him” sweaters.

But Bergen’s sweater speaks not only of policy, but in part from experience. During a segment on the late night talk show, Bergen revealed that she went on a date with now president Donald Trump during her college days.

As Bergen tells it, Trump picked her up in a burgundy limo, wearing burgundy patent leather shoes and a burgundy three-piece suit (perhaps he could take a page out of his matchy-matchy days now) and she was “home very early.”

“There was no physical contact whatsoever,” she said. And while she admitted that he was handsome back then, she had another choice word to describe him as a person.

“He was a good looking guy, And a douche.”

Spill that tea, girl.

Bergen’s sweater was custom made ― the brand also dressed author Jena Wright in a “Dump Trump” piece for the Creative Arts Emmys ― but you can find other, less politically charged $360 variations of the sweater on Net-a-Porter.