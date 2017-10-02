The Great Candy Corn Debate Rages On Twitter

With Halloween on the horizon, candy corn has made its way back to grocery store shelves. And with its arrival comes the great debate about whether or not this candy creation is a gift from the gods or a disgrace to everything sugary and sweet.

The debate has been raging for probably as long as the candy itself has been in existence ― that’s since 1898 ― and it’s just as heated as ever. Candy corn lovers and haters have already taken to Twitter this fall to make their opiniosn known. Check out what both sides had to say.