'Candy Crush' on CBS Shows Big Networks Are Adapting To Digital Reality

In July "Candy Crush" premiered on CBS, further blurring the line of which types of content belong to what platform, and raising questions on how television networks in particular continue to adapt to the digital age. Mario Lopez is hosting the viral app-turned-TV show in CBS's bold summer experiment that could reshape how television programming works in the U.S. The televised version features contestants playing on the world’s largest interactive game board to compete for a coveted $100,000 cash prize.

"The great thing about 'Candy Crush' is that … it appeals to all demos in types of people from hardcore guys at my gym, to execs that I never thought would have time," says Mario Lopez in an interview with HuffPost. "But I guess everyone's got a few minutes to kill and it’s a fun way of doing it."

courtesy of King Mario Lopez, 43, hosts CBS’s “Candy Crush” game show on Sundays at 9pm EST.

Back when Lopez, now 43, was a teen on "Saved By The Bell," audiences were accustomed to scripted shows staying on television, presumably, where they belonged. That's because in the 1990s, revenue streams were safely parceled out in their own entertainment platform silos. For instance, in the gaming world "Street Fighter" and similar video games were confined to Super Nintendo consoles. And Jim Carrey's character's played exclusively in movie theaters or VHS.

Fast-forward to today and CBS is betting that "Candy Crush," one of the most successful apps of all time, will translate its loyal mobile gaming audience to boost ratings in network television. (Since its launch about five years ago, "Candy Crush Saga" has become so popular that Microsoft pre-installed it on Windows 10 devices.) In 2016, Activision bought the game from European developer King for $5.9 billion, which is more than the $4 billion that Disney paid for Lucasfilm in 2012.

Today's digitized landscape also fosters diversified ways of monetizing content. Synergy means television advertising, in-app purchases and movie-ticket sales may collectively increase — like boats when sea levels rise — so long as winning and/or viral content is shown across various platforms.

When discussing the production behind "Candy Crush" the game show, Lopez says it's about the "combination of being familiar with the game and matching candies, being able to work as a team and being able to handle pressure." He adds that "all those are factors in being successful in the show. The stage itself is huge, the crowd really gets into it. It’s a lot of fun in person and people get very passionate about it."

Courtesy of King Here’s what the journey through the levels looks like in the mobile game.

Recently, we've seen popular content jump across platforms in similar bids to "cross-pollinate" audiences. Last year, "Angry Birds" transitioned from cellphone screens onto the huge screens of movie theaters. And this year, emojis — those tiny digital icons from social media — were made into a full-blown Hollywood flick: "The Emoji Movie." And "Candy Crush Saga" made its big screen debut this summer as it features in a standalone scene in "The Emoji Movie" where Gene, the movie’s main character, gets stuck in the game board and needs to be swiped to freedom.