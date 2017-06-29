Canon 6D Mark II Announced - First Impressions

The Canon 6D is a weird mashup of every feature Canon has already introduced in every other camera system. Other than having a lower MP version of the 5D Mark IV sensor, there is nothing new and interesting about this camera. However, that doesn’t make it a bad camera and this mashup of features create a compelling option for those looking for the ultimate in quality and can’t quite afford the higher end Canon 5D Mark IV or want something a bit more travel friendly without sacrificing both hardware and image quality. Either way, the 6D feels like it was designed in a board room without a single photographer present while executives carefully pulled hardware from the Canon parts bin to fit a sub $2000 price point without stepping on any toes. The result is a camera that feels underwhelming for almost any photographer or videographer looking for a new camera in this price point. If I could describe it in one way, the 6D Mark II is a full frame 80D for richer people. Of course, these full frame cameras benefit from limited competition mainly coming from the mirrorless Sony A7II (due for an update soon), and the aging Nikon D750 about to hit its 3rd birthday. I can say with certainty that any new A7III will handily beat the 6D Mark II in terms of features and image quality without trying very hard. Nikon has also been gaining ground with both image quality, features, and video quality allowing for an opportunity to dominate this segment with 1 clear and glaring exception. Nikon has yet to perfect live view shooting. With the dual pixel AF system and amazing articulating touch screens, the Canon 6D Mark II will be the ultimate DSLR for those who use live view shooting for photos or video. With mirrorless cameras gaining ground, this unbeatable live view system is sure to attract buyers still committed to DSLR technology.