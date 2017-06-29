Canon has introduced the SL2, an unbelievably small DSLR with the same image quality as larger more expensive DSLRs. While the camera is largely based on the popular T7i, Canon has given up very little in order to achieve the smaller size. The new SL2 boasts the same 24MP sensor, new DIgic 7 processor, 3” articulating touch screen, and all the connectivity options including Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth. Somehow, the mic input is still present and Canon’s amazing dual pixel autofocus system has also made the cut. A few buttons have now been removed but the most notable missing feature is the T7i’s 45 point AF system which instead has been replaced with a more entry level model with just 9 points. For many potential SL2 buyers, this will be of little impact as this system only affects AF performance when using the viewfinder while live view shooters will be rewarded by the powerful dual pixel system in all of Canon’s newest cameras.