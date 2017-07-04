Can't afford to outsource? Here are free ways to create leverage

“I can’t afford to outsource right now. What else can I do to create leverage in my business?”

Great question! While outsourcing can be a big part of it, there are plenty of things you can do in your business to create leverage that doesn’t cost you a cent. Then, once you’ve leveraged and are making more money in less time, you can step up into outsourcing the things you don’t love.

Sounds awesome? Let’s dive in, here are four ways to create leverage in your business that won’t cost a cent.

1. PACKAGE RESULTS NOT TIME.

STOP CHARGING BY THE HOUR!

There I said it. Well, I shouted it, because I can’t emphasise this enough! Start packaging results instead of your time. To do this well you MUST have defined your Ideal Client Avatar. Know your audience well and know exactly what they want and need.

How to do this: When designing one-off packages you need to ask, “What outcome does my client want when working with me?” Create a package that is designed to meet this end goal. If you’re creating ongoing monthly packages, you should ask, “What does my client need consistently to achieve great results?”

Top tip: Feeling a bit stuck with what your Ideal Client needs? Conduct some market research. Ask them. They won’t bite (probably).

2. ELIMINATE AS MUCH REPETITION AS YOU CAN.

Repetition is a thief of time. What do you repeat to your clients? If you feel yourself becoming a broken record, that’s an opportunity to create leverage.

How to do this: Turn the phrases, lessons and processes that you are repeatedly sharing with your clients into a format that you can lead them to. These resources can be free or paid. For example:

Articles.

Blog posts.

Social media posts.

Videos.

Courses.

Podcasts.

Speaking topics.

Standard emails.

Top tip: Keep notes of recurring questions and issues. That way you can create resources that you know you’ll get lots of use out of.

3. COLLABORATE WITH EXPERTS.

Stop! Collaborate and listen! You don’t need to be all things to all people! Stop struggling by yourself. Get collaborative. There are so many great reasons to collaborate with other experts to create win-win-win situations.

How to do this: Introduce the experts to your audience and be introduced to theirs. You’re helping each other to expand your reach AND you’re providing value to each other’s audiences. Here are some ideas:

Be a guest contributor on someone’s blog.

Be a guest on a podcast.

Be a guest speaker at a conference.

Interview them to provide your clients with expertise outside your zone of genius.

Create an interview series – can be content marketing or a paid product.

Top tip: If you’re going to do this well, you must be clear on your Ideal Client Avatar. For example, are you working with naturopaths? Then think about other people who already have a following who also serve naturopaths.

4. DON’T REINVENT THE WHEEL! REPURPOSE!

Stop trying to come up with “brand new stuff”. You can repurpose your content in so many ways. You probably haven’t leveraged your existing content yet!

How to do this: Whenever you create ANY piece of content, ask yourself: “How can I repurpose this?” Here are some ideas for you:

ebook.

Articles .

Blog posts.

Newsletters.

Social media posts.

Mini video lessons.

A checklist.

Group mastermind program.

1:1 coaching/mentoring program.

Speaking topics.

Webinars.

Top tip: Systemise how you repurpose your content. For example, turn every blog post into a newsletter, video lesson and social media post.

There you have it! Four ways to create leverage in your business that doesn’t cost a cent.

Which have you tried? What are you going to implement next?