cantstopwontstop

September is pediatric cancer awareness month. People all over the world spend September honoring fighters, survivors and the warriors who were taken too soon. Honoring the families devastated by the villain that is pediatric cancer. We are one of those families. Stella is one of those fighters. We are those people.

Last September we were in a dark place. Terrified, sad, scared. Tired. Very, very tired. A little bit in denial. Waking up each day thinking the days before were a bad dream. They weren't. They were so very real.

When I think back over the last 12 months I barely remember my pre-cancer-Mom self. New wrinkles, Scottie's got some new gray hairs. I feel like I've aged a lifetime. I've developed a fondness for double ice cream days and a nice glass of rosé. But we made it through.

What does that mean exactly?

Family is everything.

When Stella was diagnosed our family stepped up in a way that I didn't know was possible.

Every. Single. Morning. I wake up to the same text messages - How is Stella?

Doctor appointments, meals, laughs, tears, hugs, long hours of grueling treatment. Gifts to distract both of our girls. Hours of Frozen YouTubes for Rosie. Literally - hours.

As lonely as pediatric cancer is - we were never alone. Family is everything.

Friends are everything too. Cancer can be a funny thing. It's awkward. People don't know if they should ask about Stella, if it's OK to ask how she's doing, how we're doing. Is it OK to comment on how our life has changed? On how Stella has changed?

We learned quickly that we have the best friends in the whole world. Friends who literally picked me up off the floor when I received calls from doctors with bad news.

Pizza parties, play dates for Rosie, trips to the ice cream truck, cupcakes by the dozen when that was the only food Stella could stomach. Cupcakes by the dozen when that was the only food I could stomach. Meals, cards, calls, texts filled with the most uplifting, sarcastic and hysterical one-liners to make me smile. Emojis. So many emojis. And most importantly, prayer. We are so very lucky to have our friends.

Lemonade.

About half way through treatment (after sobbing watching This Is Us) I realized that this is the year of lemonade. For us lemonade is about taking the most sour of lemons and finding the glimpses of good that have happened over the last year. My prayer for Stella and Rosie is that the scar on Stella's chest and the output of our lemonade are the only memories my girls will have of this terrible year. Two of my closest friends are now best friends because when Stella was diagnosed I wanted to update them both at the same time. We are closer with family and friends then ever before. Scott and I survived this year - 9+ years of marriage - because - in sickness and in health. I have cancer mom friends (What?! - Yes - That is a thing). I have picked up my writing again.

The most obvious form of lemonade is the incredible fundraising our families and friends have done over the last year. We have raised over $85,000 and counting for the amazing patients at The Cancer Center for Kids.

I #cantstopwontstop.

Family, friends and strangers have all donated money, gifts and their time to pediatric cancer in an amazing way. All in honor of our Superhero Stella.

Anyone who knows me personally knows I am a doer. I'm pretty intense and as much as I challenge myself to channel Elsa and let it go, sometimes I just can't. I have channeled all of my anger, angst, fear and grief into fundraising, and I can't stop. I don't want to stop. I won't stop.

I went running Wednesday night in the rain. A more accurate description is I went running, crying, screaming in the rain. Singing Fight Song and Ooohhh Child and Dog Days Are Over, in the rain.

Ooh-oo child Things are gonna get easier Ooh-oo child Things'll get brighter

On Sunday I am running the Cancer Center for Kids 5K in honor of #pediatriccancerawarenessmonth.

Really, I am running for Stella. And for Rosie. And for Scott. For all of our family and friends who have now been impacted by pediatric cancer because they have been running in the rain with my family all year long.

I am running for doctors and nurses and staff who work so hard to give our kids a fighting chance. I am running for all of the Stellas and all of the Rosies and all of the mommies and daddies who are fighting against pediatric cancer. For the families who are fighting, for the families who have yet to fight, and for the families who would give anything to have their warriors back with them. I am running and crying and singing and screaming for all of them. For all of us.

Let's do this.