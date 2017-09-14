Canyoning Is The Extreme Sport To Satisfy Your Adventurous Soul

By Swirled

Is cliff-jumping a little too tame for your tastes? Does white water rafting feel comfortably safe? When rock climbing, do you wish the cliffside was more precarious?

If your answer to any of these questions is yes, then we have your next hobby: canyoning. See if this will satisfy your adrenaline-seeking heart.

Okay, so what is this madness?

Basically, you follow water through a canyon – in whatever path it naturally takes. It’s a combination of body rafting, rock climbing, cliff jumping and swimming. You need a guide with plenty of knowledge about local rock formations and water patterns, as well as some expert rope rigging skills and gear.

One way to explain canyoning is white water rafting without the raft, but it goes by different names around the world. (We’re fond of turning “canyon” into a verb as it seems the most accurate.) But you might hear “canyoneering” in the States, “gorge walking” in Wales or “river tracing” in Japan.

How intense is canyoning, really?

Well, you might find yourself rappelling down a waterfall.

Or maybe taking a leap of faith.

You’ll definitely be wading through rivers.

Perhaps even sliding head-first down a cliff.

There’s no time for hesitation and you can’t be precious about your belongings. It’s all going the same place: into the water.

It’s not for the faint of heart, or for weak swimmers.

Because you will absolutely be plunging into roaring waters.

Ready to jump in and give it a go?

Below are some stellar spots where you can give canyoning a try: