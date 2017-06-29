Capitalism Needs More Capitalists

Employee Ownership Can Save Jobs and Build Wealth, But It Needs Our Support

By Adam Vartikar and Michael O’Leary

For millions of Americans, home ownership is a core part of the American dream. John Abrams doesn't disagree—his company does build homes, after all. But he believes that something else is just as meaningful: owning a piece of your company.

"It turns out that owning your workplace is as important to a good life as owning your home," says the CEO and founder of South Mountain Company, an integrated architecture, engineering and building firm in Massachusetts. After founding the business in 1975, Abrams restructured the company to be wholly employee owned in 1987. Today, any employee who has been with the company for five years can buy in and become a full owner.

This gives employees not just a financial stake in the business, but a personal stake in its success. "When the people who are making the decisions bear the consequences of those decisions and share the rewards of those decisions," Abrams says, "you get better decisions." It also changes the way employees see themselves. They're now business owners.

With 34 employees, South Mountain isn't a large company, but it is a good example of the power of employee ownership to transform our local economies. A company is considered employee owned if a significant portion of the employees own a significant portion of the company. There are currently around 6,700 employee owned businesses in the US, covering 14 million employee owners across every state and industry. Though impressive, recent research suggests this is a fraction of the total potential.

Employee ownership sits at the center of two core economic issues: how to preserve and grow jobs in local communities, and how to build wealth for employees across the income distribution.

Statistics on wealth inequality are so widely cited that we risk becoming inured to their severity. In the US, the top ten percent of households hold 76 percent of the total wealth, while the bottom half claims less than one percent. And it could get worse. In economist Thomas Piketty's much-discussed Capital in the Twenty-First Century, he argued that the rate of return to capital could continue to outpace the rate of growth in the economy; in other words, the rich could continue to get richer while the rest are left behind. Indeed, that's what we've already seen in income growth over the last 40 years. The bottom half of income earners only saw a 2.6 percent gain, while the top 10 percent more than doubled their income.

The late Senator Russell Long, son of the populist Huey Long and an early champion of employee ownership, didn’t believe the problem with capitalism was capitalism itself. "The problem with capitalism,” he once said, “is that there are too few capitalists." If the employees own the companies, they will share in the value they help create. And they will naturally do so in a way that builds and preserves employment in their communities.

The data bears this out. Employee owned companies create jobs three times faster than their traditional counterparts. While 12.1 percent of all employees said they were laid off in 2010, only 2.6 percent of employee owners were. Recent work by the National Center for Employee Ownership showed that employee owners have 92 percent higher median household wealth, 33 percent higher income from wages, and 53 percent longer median job tenure compared with others, even when controlling for factors like age, race, and education.

Importantly, employee owned businesses don't appear to become less profitable or efficient as a result. From 1999 to 2010, employee owned companies were actually 30 percent less likely to experience a bankruptcy or liquidation. 77 percent of companies reported that overall productivity increased after becoming employee owned.

Based on this, it should come as no surprise that employee ownership has broad, bipartisan political appeal. President Reagan pioneered the modern set of federal incentives around employee ownership and saw it as the next logical step in our economy. "It is a path that befits a free people,” he said. More recently, Senator Bernie Sanders has pushed to create a US Employee Ownership Bank to provide low-interest rate loans and other financial assistance for employee owned companies.

There have been encouraging signs at the state level as well. In Missouri, the state legislature created an incentive that would allow business owners to defer taxes from a sale to their employees. In Iowa, Republican Governor Terry Branstad had made expanding employee ownership a key pillar of his economic agenda.

Yet despite so many arguments in its favor, the number of employee owned businesses has been stagnant in the past few years. Our research suggests that the single largest factor hindering employee ownership is also the simplest to remedy: The concept is widely unknown or misunderstood. An employee owned company can be a small worker cooperative like South Mountain, but it can also be a $34 billion grocery chain like Publix or a national brewer like Harpoon. Unfortunately, many business owners don't know that selling to their employees is an option or don't understand how such a process could work.

To address this information gap, some states have created employee ownership centers to raise awareness, disseminate information, and help steward companies through the employee ownership process. Navigating this process can take time and expertise. Small- and medium-sized businesses can especially benefit from having access to an honest broker who does the type of field-building that private, for-profit advisors can't. Vermont, Ohio, and California, for instance, have taken this approach to great success, garnering higher per capita rates of employee ownership than other states.

The Massachusetts legislature is currently considering the re-establishment of an employee ownership center that existed successfully from 1988-2008, when it fell to budget cuts. Massachusetts would do well to re-fund its employee ownership center and reignite the engine of employee ownership across the Commonwealth.

And other states would do well to follow. Doing so would go a long way toward creating an economy where we can all reap the benefits of economic growth, and where more companies like South Mountain can thrive.

Adam Vartikar is Chair of Working Wealth, an employee ownership advocacy organization in Massachusetts.