Caprese White Pizza

10/03/2017 10:17 am ET

This classic is super simple and delicious — especially when tomatoes are in season. If your tomatoes are a little meh, try roasting them for 15-20 minutes or you can use finely chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes instead.

  • SERVES: 4
  • TOTAL TIME:30 MINUTES
  • ACTIVE TIME:10 MINUTES

Ingredients

  • Socca Pizza Base
  • 1 cup fresh ricotta
  • 5 to 6 medium tomatoes, sliced
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Sea salt

Directions

  1. Spread 1/4 cup ricotta on each of 4 socca bases. Divide sliced tomatoes and basil among soccas. Drizzle each with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt.

