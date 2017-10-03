Caprese White Pizza

Published on Clean Plates
This classic is super simple and delicious — especially when tomatoes are in season. If your tomatoes are a little meh, try roasting them for 15-20 minutes or you can use finely chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes instead.
- SERVES: 4
- TOTAL TIME:30 MINUTES
- ACTIVE TIME:10 MINUTES
Ingredients
- Socca Pizza Base
- 1 cup fresh ricotta
- 5 to 6 medium tomatoes, sliced
- 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Sea salt
Directions
- Spread 1/4 cup ricotta on each of 4 socca bases. Divide sliced tomatoes and basil among soccas. Drizzle each with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt.
