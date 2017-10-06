Capture your Latin America experience like never before with drone videos

The world is becoming a much smaller place and it’s now easier than ever to hop across borders and fly over oceans in search of adventure. The travel industry is booming, with more people wanting to see the world and create amazing memories around the globe. The way we are traveling and the destinations we are exploring are changing though. Central and Latin America - a rich melting pot of ancient cultures, sun-drenched beaches, cosmopolitan cities, wonders of the world and an abundance of wildlife and breathtaking natural vistas is one of the hottest destinations in the world right now. From the plains of Patagonia to the colors of Rio de Janeiro, record numbers are flocking to its buzzing cities, sandy beaches and natural wonders.

While some might chose to explore Peru, Columbia or Chile with just a backpack and smartphone, a more luxurious trip awaits those with a thirst to see everything this beguiling continent has to offer.

Whether you’re a thrifty backpacker or indulging in a more elite adventure, the one item that unites every type of traveler is the ubiquitous camera. From smartphone cellphone selfies to pro DSLR rigs, most of us love nothing more than capturing the sights to show the folks back home. The niggling problem of course is that you can’t capture everything with a single lens and, aren’t you missing out on experiencing the actual trip if you’re seeing it down a camera viewfinder?

With so much waiting to be discovered in Latin America, it would be a crying shame to leave with treasures left unseen. If you’re in the midst of planning your trip of a lifetime, and have a healthy dose of FOMO to bring alongside your carry-on, you can add a first-on-the-planet edge to your adventure with the launch of Drone My Trip – a unique new service from Central and Latin America experts, VIP Journeys- which pairs the latest technology with some of the most iconic, exotic and unspoiled destinations in the world.

Drone My Trip gives travelers the chance to set out on their voyage of discovery with their very own drone photographer. Changing the paradigm of travel photography forever, the high res Drone My Trip service is an exclusive, unique way to capture memories of a lifetime. It might be more expensive than your usual camera or smartphone pictures, but this is the hottest new way to travel right now. Imagine getting home to your own professional grade film, so you can relive your experience and show that close up of a Giant Tortoise in the Galapagos, shooting underwater, or wild horses galloping through Patagonia.

Michael Eiseman, co-founder of VIP Journeys says travelers want the freedom and peace of mind that comes from knowing a professional is on hand to capture every unforgettable moment and unmissable panoramas in high resolution film. A taste of the A-list? Definitely but, it also solves a number of practical problems. If you’re on a limited time-frame or have mobility issues for example, it might not be possible to hike the jungle trail or physically viable to spend hours in the wilderness.

There’s also the issue of being present – if you’re on a special trip for an anniversary or graduation, do you really want to spend the whole time with your nose buried in your phone? Or for your companions to be so absorbed in their smartphone snaps that the actual experience passes them by?

Eiseman says, “Pictures are worth a thousand words, but videos are worth so much more. We wanted to give families the chance to enjoy their trip and not worry about getting the perfect shot—because a Drone My Trip photographer will be capturing it every step of the way in superb 4k using the latest drone technology.”

After your trip, you’ll return home to a professionally edited feature which takes all the stunning parts of your vacation and turns them into a video of the trip, professionally produced and primed for online sharing.

The footage is delivered as a high definition clip, an average of 3-5 minutes in length with graphics and music added. “We’re the only tour company on the planet offering this service. It is utterly unique,” notes Eiseman. “Gone are the days of forgetting still images online, spending valuable time organizing mountains of photos, slideshow viewing party doldrums and vacation interruptions. Now, our clients can relax and completely immerse themselves in their once-in-a-lifetime dream vacation. This is an ideal travel product for multi-generational families embarking on a vacation together, where there is a desire to perhaps limit screen time and hours spent with iPhone in hand.”