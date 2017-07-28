So, Cara Delevingne Is Breaking Into The Music Industry

Multihyphenate Cara Delevingne can now add singer to her title.

The 24-year-old model-turned-actress just released her debut song (complete with a music video!), “I Feel Everything,” off the soundtrack for her latest film, “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” As Megan Reynolds at Jezebel wrote, it “looks and sounds like an edgy Banana Republic commercial,” and honestly, that is so spot on.

The song itself is fine ― a little jazzy tune with Delevingne talk-singing lines like, “Your stare makes me freeze but I can’t stay still // Those eyes keep me up longer than any other pill” ― but a song of summer, it is not.

In the video, Delevingne smizes and rocks a suit and tie like the supermodel she is. She also wears a few different wings, like this red one:

YouTube Does the hairline look strangely airbrushed, or is it just us?

Then, she gets covered in sparkly, CGI butterfly-type things.

For those who think Delevingne’s transition into music came out of left field, it hasn’t. The Brit has been crafting her career change right in front of our eyes.