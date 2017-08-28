Caregiver Experience Leads to A Global Mission

Everyone has a parent! Question is how many of us have spent time planning if a parent runs into distress. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that by 2030, one in every five U.S. residents will be 65 years or older. Worldwide approximately 524 million people were aged 65 or older in 2010, representing 8 percent of the world’s population. By 2050, older adults will be 1.5 billion and counting, doubling the numbers to 16 percent. http://www.nia.nih.gov/. The world is facing a demographic situation without precedent!

As the Founder, Director of the aging program at Stanford Health Care, Stanford, California, I spent years in following patients through the continuum of care http://stanfordhealthcare.org/agingadultservices. Today, I am the CEO of UpCara (www.upcara.org), a private foundation funded by Chairman Dr. M. Saba, and the plan is to be a catalyst for developing effective senior care models in different countries across the globe.

Older adults are in dire need of care coordination in the hospital systems. Providing the right diagnosis, the right plan of care, raising awareness about adverse reactions of medications, recommending appropriate assistive devices, are all essential parts of care planning for best outcomes. However, if the adult is physically or mentally unable to self-advocate, someone needs to be able to coordinate the care. Time and time again older adults go home without anyone to help coordinate all the multiple items that must come together to provide the environment in which the older adult can thrive and get better. Older adults, caregivers and clinicians report that the greatest vulnerability is when someone leaves the hospital, are typically weakened by hospital stay, and need a great deal of nurturing and support. It’s at that time that hydration, nutrition, safety become paramount.

In my own personal journey as a caregiver for my parents in India (long distance) and then my in-laws who came to live with us in California, I experienced first hand all the nuances of eldercare. After my mother-in-law’s passing due to aggressive breast cancer, I felt comfortable knowing the surviving parent for us, my father-in-law, Mr. Gopal Swamy, was healthy, active and formidably independent. He did everything on his own and allowed no one to help! Unfortunately, a sudden infection put him in the hospital where he stayed for days. Post discharge, he came home and a visiting nurse put a great plan of care in place.

Sadly, the next morning, he tried to get up from his bed and felt dizzy. This was not anything to be surprised at, as he had been in bed in the hospital with minimal once a day physical therapy and occupational therapy. Since it was a new symptom that he had not experienced before, he ended up falling on the hard bathroom floor, leading to a subdural hematoma. This made us realize the harsh realities of the fragility of older adults as they develop dangerous vulnerabilities post discharge. Unfortunately, without any safety guard rails on the bed, or safety devices set up, as this had been a sudden hospitalization of an older adult with a very active lifestyle, it forever changed his life. Today he’s still a well-known journalist that is cognitively completely intact, however has difficulty moving and is now homebound needing 24/7 assistance.

We plan so much for our children and our youth. We invest months and years in terms of planning for infrastructure support, schooling, activities, safety etc., but eldercare is often crisis driven. It is to this effort that UpCara wants to lend voice and action in different countries. Multiple global societies today report good intent, but are slow to invest in proper processes for providing information and appropriate referrals to older adults when they leave a hospital setting. Globally, aging impacts every country, with a majority of older persons residing in lower- and middle-income countries now and into the future. In more developed and less developed countries, chronic noncommunicable diseases (diabetes, lung and kidney disease, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, etc.) are the main causes of concern in old age. Yet, throughout the world, health systems are mainly designed to provide episodic acute care and not preventive care through the continuum.https://www.census.gov/content/dam/Census/library/publications/2016/demo/p95-16-1.pdf.

UpCara is looking forward to discussions with global leaders to find avenues for a step-by-step implementation of a senior care plan. UpCara believes the challenge is great. However, with a strong belief in its guiding principle “when resolve overcomes challenge”, UpCara is optimistic about facilitating best practices for our parents across the world.