Cargo Helping Uber Drivers Earn Extra Money By Selling Complimentary And Premium Products

Uber is partnering with a new app called Cargo to help ride-hailing drivers earn extra money by selling complimentary products to their passengers. One of the advantages of Cargo is that some of the products are provided for free. In addition, the app is user-friendly. Cargo ships all the products directly to the doors of registered drivers. All they need to do is simply unpack the Cargo case and they are ready to go. With Cargo, drivers can earn an average of $1.50 per passenger in sales commissions. They are also eligible for bonuses and tips through the app.

For many Uber drivers, the only way to make extra money was through tipping. However, they can now easily and safely sell sundries such as candy and energy drinks and make some extra income thanks to Cargo.

Next time you hop into an Uber, you might see a sizable display placed on top of the center console. That is where all the items that are in stock will be displayed. Passengers can purchase the products directly from their Uber app. On the other hand, Uber drivers will receive notifications of what passengers purchase. Riders will get the goods purchased handed over to them once their ride is over or when the car stops. In addition, the Cargo display unit features a USB port to provide a quick charge to riders’ phones.

Although Uber and Cargo have a marquee partnership, this app will be available to all ride-hailing drivers. However, this partnership is unique because Uber is looking for ways to enhance relationships with their drivers considering the company’s losses and the recent departure of their CEO, Travis Kalanick. Therefore, this new feature gives the drivers a great opportunity to make more money.

The partnership between Uber and Cargo is a significant shift for the company because Uber has always tried to keep things simple and affordable for riders to the extent of offering low fares that many of their drivers considered unsustainable. This app might be better for both drivers and riders in many situations. One of the drawbacks of the Uber app is that it lacks an in-app tipping feature. In addition, many riders often do not have extra cash on them. However, Cargo makes it easier for riders to pay for sundries cashless, which translates to more money in the drivers’ pockets.

Cargo was launched in a couple of cities earlier this year and is now available to all ride-sharing drivers including Uber drivers. To use the app, simply sign up for Cargo on their website. You do not have to pay anything; Cargo provides the display and sends goods that drivers will be selling for free. The company will even send new stock of the displayed items for free. The items that will be sold through the app come from various companies including Leaders Cosmetics USA, Mars, Kellogg’s, and Emergency Stain Rescue among others.

To use the feature, passengers can go to the Uber app on their mobile phones, enter the vehicle code, browse the menu, and check out with a credit card or mobile payment option such as Apple Pay. Once the passenger pays, the driver gets a notification on his/her mobile phone with details of the transaction. The driver then passes the items back to the passenger.