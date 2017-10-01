Carl A. Osborne---"The Optimizer"

There is no doubt that health care, the subject of, the need of, or the lack thereof has been in the news lately. The conversation can’t be avoided it seems. But while we are having these universal conversations, there is a silent army working beneath the surface to make sure that there is some efficiency to back up the healthcare system as a whole. Carl A. Osborne is a native New Yorker. He hails from Brooklyn NY, the Flatbush area. Mr. Osborne is from a family of professionals, and his parents were actual healthcare professionals. As a very curious child, he showed an early interest in computers and computer information systems. This would intitially sound like the makings of an instant success story. The genius computer wizard that we know today who is revolutionizing the way hospitals and healthcare organizations optimize record keeping is not the outcome that is youth portrayed. In talking with Mr. Osborne he made it clear that as a youth he wasn’t necessarily sure of his path. What his later profession would be, what he would excel at and how he would impact the world weren’t things that he could readily identify. In fact, he goes on to share that in his early teens, his immediate family just weren’t so secure that young Carl would find his way or what way that would be. But as success stories go, there is a beginning a middle and a very bright end. Carl A. Osborne not only went on to curate his love for computer technology, but he pared that with his family’s healthcare professional background and fused the two into something wonderful. After graduating from college Mr. Osborne became not only a professional in his field of healthcare records optimization, but he has set out to revolutionize the way its currently done. In addition to creating an app specifically made to help the healthcare field and it’s constituents, Carl is an accomplished Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record/Electronic Medical Record (EHR/EMR) Application Builder, Educator, Web Based Training Developer and On-Call Support Analyst that provides clinician workflow-focus build, EHR curriculum development, Cerner Millennium instructor led Nursing and Physician training, web based video development, on call support, workflow analysis and go-live end-user elbow support to Physicians, Nursing staff, Ancillary staff, Laboratory Technologist, Radiologist/ Radiology Techs, Pharmacist and Intraoperative clinical staff.