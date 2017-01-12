Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX And Lorde Want To Form The Girl Band Of Your Dreams

Watch out Fifth Harmony ― there could be a new girl group in town.

Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX and Lorde sparked talk of a girl band alliance after a hilarious Twitter exchange earlier this week. The three ladies performed at December’s Ally Coalition show to support homeless LGBT youth, during which they snapped an amazing backstage pic.

Lorde tweeted the photo to Jepsen and Charli XCX on Monday, suggesting the trio form “a hot girl band one day.”

Charli XCX and Jepsen were all for it.

@lorde @carlyraejepsen WE ARE A HOT GIRL BAND!!! promise me no ones gonna go solo???? — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) January 10, 2017

We are so ready for this.

While you wait for this girl group to assemble, you can catch Charli XCX and Lorde at the Governors Ball music festival this summer.