Carpe Diem, Seize the Day. The Best Life Lesson I Ever Received from My Father

This blog is inspired from the life of my father who I lost to a decade long battle with PSP and Cancer just shy of his 70th birthday. Yesterday was the second anniversary of his passing, and I thought of sharing with you the philosophy by which I saw him leading his life, and the greatest advice he ever gave me before he left.

As background, my father was a simple man, but a successful one that ended up leading three major Indian public companies over his 40+ year career. An engineer by training from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT), he led Tata Agrico and Tata Rings as its CEO, as well as the Head of Personnel and Industrial Relations at the $18 Billion global steel producer Tata Steel, flagship of the $103 Billion TATA Group, employing over 581,000 people worldwide.

So, when dad spoke, I listened. Before his passing, he called me to his bedside and said to me: “Carpe Diem – Seize the Day” and then went on to explain what he meant by that. I have tried to put his counsel in my own words below.

Carpe diem is a Latin aphorism, usually translated "Seize the Day", taken from book 1 of the Roman poet Horace's work Odes (23 BC). Let me start with an English translation of a piece of text from Odes 1.11: Tu ne quaesieris, scire nefas, quem mihi, quem tibi....

Ask not ('tis forbidden knowledge), what our destined term of years,

Mine and yours; nor scan the tables of your Babylonish seers.

Better far to bear the future, my Leuconoe, like the past,

Whether Jove has many winters yet to give, or this our last;

This, that makes the Tyrrhene billows spend their strength against the shore.

Strain your wine and prove your wisdom; life is short; should hope be more?

In the moment of our talking, envious time has ebb'd away.

Seize the present; trust tomorrow e'en as little as you may"

Now, popular culture has constantly been telling us “the best things come to those, who wait.”

In one sense, there is no truer phrase. Some of the best things in your life right now will have taken years to come to fruition. Patience is the finest virtue, as very little happens at the click of a finger.

However, for me, this phrase implies a certain passivity that does not ring so true with our competitive modern life. You can wait months or years for an opportunity, only for someone with a bit more “hustle” to steal if from under your nose. You react indignantly – that opportunity was “yours”, you had been waiting longer for it, therefore you have a right to the first bite of the cherry.

This is a manifestation of the victim culture that I sometimes think that we live in. It is far easier to blame someone else for not playing by your perceived rules (your rules) than realize that you need to do more to take these chances.

Waiting isn’t enough. The moment your opportunity appears on the horizon, you must run towards it. No, maybe running isn’t enough, you need to get on the next train and meet it halfway.

So many people will be waiting passively, like you, hoping for it to come in their direction. When it is on the horizon, it can take all sorts of twists and turns before it may or may not get to you. The “passive” you knows that it might never arrive, that is why you prefer inactivity. The active you learns to anticipate the twists and turns, and makes a beeline for it without a second thought.

You can waste a lot of time living like this - there will be a lot of opportunities on the horizon that simply won’t be “right” for you when you get closer to them. There are hundreds of reasons why your pursuit might stop, but the most important thing is to proactively put yourself in the position to decide before the rest of your “peers”, whoever they might be.

It is better to try and “fail” in the pursuit of four out of five things and succeed at one of them, rather than the alternative of not having any of these opportunities at all.

I can relate this to my writing journey over the past three years. So many of my friends and colleagues are still unsure about the value of content and thought leadership. They wonder why I spend so much effort on conveying my thoughts here on LinkedIn as well as on Huff Post and other platforms. For me, it is simple, it is a wonderful opportunity to share my thoughts with whoever would like to listen, and while everyone else is passively waiting, I have doubled down on my efforts. I write about everything business related from tech, digital, leadership, self-improvement, careers, innovation, creativity, sales and marketing.

In the last five years before his passing, my father had written 800+ pages of management insights from his field of work, one finger, one key press at a time. Besides causing difficulties with reasoning, problem-solving, comprehension and decision-making, among many other severe neurological impediments, the progressive diseases he suffered from (PSP and Cancer) also took away his ability to speak, almost entirely, his motor functions shortly after, as well as his ability to hand write on paper.

As I sat there faced with the challenge of trying to decipher 800 pages of unintelligible text and charts in scores of Word files, wanting desperately to publish his works posthumously as books, but eventually giving up on the effort since the text had become so unintelligible, it dawned upon me the importance of carpe diem or seizing the day. Dad wanted to write his thoughts all his life but never got around to doing so until it was too late.

I promised him that I would continue his legacy, and whilst working a full-time business career, I started writing, and ended up having seven books published, all dedicated to him and to my two little boys.