Here's Carrie Fisher In 'One Of The Most Entertaining Interviews Ever'

Carrie Fisher died Tuesday at the age of 60, days after suffering a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles.

In honor of the “Star Wars” icon’s refreshingly honest real-world persona, we’re highlighting this “Good Morning America” interview from December 2015, in which Fisher ― and her adorable dog Gary ― engage in what host Amy Robach calls “one of the most entertaining interviews ever.”

The interview begins with a relatively tame conversation about “The Force Awakens,” the 2015 Star Wars reboot Fisher played a role in, then veers wonderfully of course.

Robach honored Fisher with a tweet on Tuesday, recalling her conversation with a “brilliantly talented and funny” woman.

One of my favorite interviews ever with the brilliantly talented and funny #CarrieFisher. Thinking of her family today. #RIP https://t.co/00MkSuE0oC — Amy Robach (@arobach) December 27, 2016