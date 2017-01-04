Get ready to cry all over again because the first trailer for the HBO documentary about Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, is here.

A week after the “Star Wars” actress and the Hollywood icon died within a day of each other, the network has released a nearly two-minute clip of “Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher,” a documentary about the mother-daughter duo featuring footage shot in 2014 and 2015.

“We started out making a film about Hollywood royalty,” directors Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens told People. “And we ended up making a film about love.”

“Bright Lights” was originally intended to premiere in March, but HBO moved up the film’s release date after the tragic losses of Fisher and Reynolds.

“Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher” premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on HBO.