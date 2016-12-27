Cinnabon Decided To Use Carrie Fisher’s Death To Hawk Its Cinnamon Rolls

Twittercom/Cinnabon Cinnabon released this tweet hours after Carrie Fisher's death. It was deleted 45 minutes later.

A tweeted tribute to Carrie Fisher by the Cinnabon chain is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of some “Star Wars” fans.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, read, “RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.” The accompanying photo showed a portrait of Princess Leia done in cinnamon and sugar with the company’s cinnamon buns in place of the character’s trademark hairstyle.

Fisher herself had dubbed the look “cinnamon buns,” but that didn’t make the day of the actress’ death a good time to bring it up. In fact, considering that no good ever comes of using a celebrity’s death to promote a product, the reaction from Twitter users was unsurprisingly quick and harsh.

I bet that social media intern at Cinnabon feels pretty good about him/herself right about now — Slegr💣 (@slegrbombs71) December 27, 2016

You could say that tweet got Cinnabon into a…sticky situation pic.twitter.com/a9hBvDMKbW — David Rudin (@DavidSRudin) December 27, 2016

*Cinnabon HQ upon hearing the news of Carrie Fisher's heart attack*

"GET STARTED ON THE PRINCESS LEIA CINNABON MURAL... PRONTO!" https://t.co/ChlCoi8eDh — Dick Prescock (@DadSelfie) December 27, 2016

rip @Cinnabon social media intern, you were too beautiful to live pic.twitter.com/1xz9ZzSknF — Ian Miller (@teen_archer) December 27, 2016

Cinnabon has not responded to The Huffington Post about the now-deleted tweet.

The brewing storm is similar to the one that blew up in General Mills’ corporate face after Prince died in April. The cereal company put out a tweet featuring the words “Rest in Peace” against a purple backdrop. In place of the dot over the “i” was a single Cheerio.

New York-based crisis management expert Jessa Moore told HuffPost at the time that there is really no good way for a corporate brand to honor a celebrity’s death.

“It’s insensitive,” Moore said. “It’s like they’re saying, ‘We’re going to capitalize on [a celebrity] death so we show up in a search algorithm.’”